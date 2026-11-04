Vega Ioane Set to Return, Boosting Ravens Offensive Line

Just when the Ravens' reworked offensive line seemed poised to gain momentum with new center Cam Jurgens, Ioane suffered his injury in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, the group is healthy again, will look to stay that way, and can finally gel.

The Ravens need their offensive line to protect their quarterbacks better, starting with Joe Fagnano Thursday night. Baltimore will also need to ramp up its run game, As Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over the past two games.

Arguably the Ravens' best offensive lineman this season, Ioane should help in both areas. It will be paramount for Baltimore's offense going forward, especially without Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins missed Wednesday's practice due to illness, making him questionable to play Thursday night. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) will miss a third straight game.

For the Jaguars, top running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has the 15th-most rushing yards in the NFL (492), may be a game-time decision, according to Head Coach Liam Coen. He hasn't practiced all week due to ankle/foot injuries.