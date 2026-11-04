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Vega Ioane Set to Return, Boosting Ravens Offensive Line

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

G Vega Ione
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ione

The Ravens' offensive line will get a boost Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as rookie guard Vega Ioane is set to play after missing one game due to a knee injury.

Ioane does not have a designation on Wednesday's final injury report and was a full practice participant on two days this week.

"I feel really good. I am confident in my ability to be able to come out," Ioane said Monday.

Just when the Ravens' reworked offensive line seemed poised to gain momentum with new center Cam Jurgens, Ioane suffered his injury in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, the group is healthy again, will look to stay that way, and can finally gel.

The Ravens need their offensive line to protect their quarterbacks better, starting with Joe Fagnano Thursday night. Baltimore will also need to ramp up its run game, As Derrick Henry has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry over the past two games.

Arguably the Ravens' best offensive lineman this season, Ioane should help in both areas. It will be paramount for Baltimore's offense going forward, especially without Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins missed Wednesday's practice due to illness, making him questionable to play Thursday night. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) will miss a third straight game.

For the Jaguars, top running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has the 15th-most rushing yards in the NFL (492), may be a game-time decision, according to Head Coach Liam Coen. He hasn't practiced all week due to ankle/foot injuries.

Jaguars starting defensive end Travon Walker, the No.1 overall pick in 2022 who has three sacks so far this season, is questionable to play due to a rib injury.

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