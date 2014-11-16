Poll Results: Midseason MVPs

Nov 16, 2014 at 01:04 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens coaches are using the bye week as a chance to step back and reflect on the first part of the 2014 season.

We decided to do the same.

With no Ravens football this week, let's take a big-picture look at the first 10 games of the season. We posed a series of poll questions as part of this week's "Ravens Unscripted" to gauge the pulse of fans.

Here are the questions and results:

How many wins will the Ravens need to make the playoffs?

5 games (43 percent)
4 games (42 percent)
6 games (13 percent)
3 games (3 percent)

Recap: The Ravens would finish the season 11-5 if they win five of their final six games. That finish would almost certainly put them in the playoffs and could very well give them the AFC North title. Winning the division at 10-6 might be a stretch, but there would likely still be a playoff spot as a wild-card team.

Who is the Ravens' defensive MVP after the first 10 games?

ILB C.J. Mosley (59 percent)
OLB Elvis Dumervil (18 percent)
DT Haloti Ngata (14 percent)
CB Jimmy Smith (5 percent)
OLB Terrell Suggs (3 percent)

Recap:  Fans are on board with the rookie here, as Mosley has clearly been one of the team's most impressive players this year. He is fourth in the NFL with 90 tackles, and he leads the Ravens in that category. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed. Dumervil finished second in the voting, as he's also second in the NFL with 10.5 sacks this year.

Who is the Ravens' offensive MVP after the first 10 games?

RB Justin Forsett (70 percent)
WR Steve Smith Sr. (17 percent)
QB Joe Flacco (7 percent)
RG Marshal Yanda (4 percent)
Other (1 percent)

Recap: The running back has turned out to be a great free-agent signing for the Ravens and one of the biggest surprises of the season. Forsett is having a career year, and his 721 rushing yards currently ranks fourth in the NFL. Smith started the season on a tear, but has cooled lately. The veteran receiver is still on pace for over 1,000 receiving yards with 728 on the year.

