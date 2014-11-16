Poll Results: Midseason MVPs

The Ravens coaches are using the bye week as a chance to step back and reflect on the first part of the 2014 season.

We decided to do the same.

With no Ravens football this week, let's take a big-picture look at the first 10 games of the season. We posed a series of poll questions as part of this week's "Ravens Unscripted" to gauge the pulse of fans.

Here are the questions and results:

How many wins will the Ravens need to make the playoffs?

5 games (43 percent)

4 games (42 percent)

6 games (13 percent)

3 games (3 percent)

Recap: The Ravens would finish the season 11-5 if they win five of their final six games. That finish would almost certainly put them in the playoffs and could very well give them the AFC North title. Winning the division at 10-6 might be a stretch, but there would likely still be a playoff spot as a wild-card team.

Who is the Ravens' defensive MVP after the first 10 games?

ILB C.J. Mosley (59 percent)

OLB Elvis Dumervil (18 percent)

DT Haloti Ngata (14 percent)

CB Jimmy Smith (5 percent)

OLB Terrell Suggs (3 percent)

Recap: Fans are on board with the rookie here, as Mosley has clearly been one of the team's most impressive players this year. He is fourth in the NFL with 90 tackles, and he leads the Ravens in that category. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed. Dumervil finished second in the voting, as he's also second in the NFL with 10.5 sacks this year.

Who is the Ravens' offensive MVP after the first 10 games?

RB Justin Forsett (70 percent)

WR Steve Smith Sr. (17 percent)

QB Joe Flacco (7 percent)

RG Marshal Yanda (4 percent)

Other (1 percent)