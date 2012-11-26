Poll: Rice Play Most Memorable Of Harbaugh Era?





When Ray Rice took a screen pass for a 29-yard gain on fourth down Sunday, it had all the makings of a play Ravens fans will remember for years to come.

Rice picked up the first down by inches, keeping the Ravens alive in what would ultimately become an improbable 16-13 comeback victory.

It's a play that could become a defining moment in the Ravens' 2012 season, but just how does it stack up against some of the other memorable plays during the John Harbaugh era in Baltimore?

Here's a look at some of the other top plays in the discussion:



Ed Reed's 108-yard Interception Return

Reed's historic pick six against Kevin Kolb and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 set the NFL's record for the longest interception return in NFL history. The veteran ball hawk snagged the ball out of the back of the end zone, then broke a couple of tackles down the sidelines before outrunning everyone for the score. Reed's touchdown broke his own mark for the longest interception return in NFL history, and it was part of a 36-7 victory for the Ravens.

Torrey Smith's Game-Winning Catch In Pittsburgh

Smith's 26-yard touchdown grab against the Steelers gave the Ravens a thrilling 23-20 comeback victory at Heinz Field. The touchdown capped off a 92-yard drive to complete 10-point, fourth-quarter comeback, and gave the Ravens a sweep of the Steelers for the 2011 season. The catch itself was also impressive, as Smith hauled in the pass despite a pass interference penalty by Steelers cornerback William Gay.

Rice's 83-yard Playoff Touchdown Run In New England

Rice started things off the right way in the wild-card round of the 2009 playoffs against the New England Patriots. The running back broke an 83-yard touchdown run on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage, which set the early tone for the Ravens' 33-14 victory in Foxboro.