Poll: Rice Play Most Memorable Of Harbaugh Era?

Nov 26, 2012 at 07:38 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

26_BestPlayPoll_news.jpg


When Ray Rice took a screen pass for a 29-yard gain on fourth down Sunday, it had all the makings of a play Ravens fans will remember for years to come.

Rice picked up the first down by inches, keeping the Ravens alive in what would ultimately become an improbable 16-13 comeback victory. 

It's a play that could become a defining moment in the Ravens' 2012 season, but just how does it stack up against some of the other memorable plays during the John Harbaugh era in Baltimore?

Here's a look at some of the other top plays in the discussion:

Ed Reed's 108-yard Interception Return
Reed's historic pick six against Kevin Kolb and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 set the NFL's record for the longest interception return in NFL history. The veteran ball hawk snagged the ball out of the back of the end zone, then broke a couple of tackles down the sidelines before outrunning everyone for the score. Reed's touchdown broke his own mark for the longest interception return in NFL history, and it was part of a 36-7 victory for the Ravens.

Torrey Smith's Game-Winning Catch In Pittsburgh
Smith's 26-yard touchdown grab against the Steelers gave the Ravens a thrilling 23-20 comeback victory at Heinz Field. The touchdown capped off a 92-yard drive to complete 10-point, fourth-quarter comeback, and gave the Ravens a sweep of the Steelers for the 2011 season. The catch itself was also impressive, as Smith hauled in the pass despite a pass interference penalty by Steelers cornerback William Gay.

Rice's 83-yard Playoff Touchdown Run In New England
Rice started things off the right way in the wild-card round of the 2009 playoffs against the New England Patriots. The running back broke an 83-yard touchdown run on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage, which set the early tone for the Ravens' 33-14 victory in Foxboro.

Ray Lewis' Stop In San Diego
The Ravens needed another big play in the late seconds of the fourth quarter to take down the Chargers in 2009. This time it was a defensive play that stole the show, as Lewis stuffed Charges running back Darren Sproles on fourth down with 30 seconds left from Baltimore's 15-yard line, giving the Ravens a 31-26 victory. Lewis timed the snap count perfectly and shot through the middle of the line to stuff Sproles in the backfield for a 5-yard loss. The play ended the Chargers' hopes of a comeback and improved them to 2-0 on the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

