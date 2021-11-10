Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

NFL.com No. 6 No. 7 “The Ravens remain an imperfect operation — the defense was pushed around early and late, and the special teams gave up a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown on the first play of the second half that would have broken a weaker team. That's not Baltimore, a tough and resilient squad that enters the season's midpoint atop the AFC North.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 5 No. 8 “Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that he'll take the win, although he'd like to see the team stop making so many preventable mistakes. Still, the NFL is a results-driven business, and nine weeks into the season, Baltimore has a firm grip on first place in the AFC North." — NFL staff

ESPN No. 6 No. 7 NA

Sports Illustrated No. 6 No. 7 “After an unfair flurry of injuries nearly derailed the franchise, Baltimore fell back on what it does best: a difficult to defend offense, an aggressive defense and excellent special teams play. Turns out, when you have Lamar Jackson, that is going to be good enough to make you 6–2 at the theoretical midway point.” — MMQB staff

CBS Sports No. 5 No. 9 “They made it interesting against the Vikings, but they found a way to win it in overtime. The passing game came to life, which it needed to do. The defense has to pick it up.” — Pete Prisco