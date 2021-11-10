Power Rankings: Ravens Continue to Climb

Several of the NFL's best teams suffered shocking upset losses this past Sunday. For the Ravens, however, it was business as usual.
And by business as usual, we mean another wild, thrilling, comeback victory.
The Ravens (6-2) continue to find ways to win games, and as a result they continue to rise in the power rankings.
Baltimore moved up in five of the six major power rankings and remained in the same spot in the other. The Ravens are ranked as high as No. 5 and no lower than No. 7.
|Source
|Ranking
|Last Week's Ranking
|Comments
|NFL.com
|No. 6
|No. 7
|“The Ravens remain an imperfect operation — the defense was pushed around early and late, and the special teams gave up a 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown on the first play of the second half that would have broken a weaker team. That's not Baltimore, a tough and resilient squad that enters the season's midpoint atop the AFC North.” — Dan Hanzus
|Bleacher Report
|No. 5
|No. 8
|“Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that he'll take the win, although he'd like to see the team stop making so many preventable mistakes. Still, the NFL is a results-driven business, and nine weeks into the season, Baltimore has a firm grip on first place in the AFC North." — NFL staff
|ESPN
|No. 6
|No. 7
|NA
|Sports Illustrated
|No. 6
|No. 7
|“After an unfair flurry of injuries nearly derailed the franchise, Baltimore fell back on what it does best: a difficult to defend offense, an aggressive defense and excellent special teams play. Turns out, when you have Lamar Jackson, that is going to be good enough to make you 6–2 at the theoretical midway point.” — MMQB staff
|CBS Sports
|No. 5
|No. 9
|“They made it interesting against the Vikings, but they found a way to win it in overtime. The passing game came to life, which it needed to do. The defense has to pick it up.” — Pete Prisco
|USA Today
|No. 7
|No. 7
|“Already the only quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 3,000 in the same season, Lamar Jackson is well on his way to a 1,000-4,000 campaign.” — Nate Davis