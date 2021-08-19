Practice Report: 10 Observations From Ravens-Panthers Final Joint Practice

The Ravens and Carolina Panthers concluded two days of joint practices in Spartanburg, S.C., before the Ravens headed to Charlotte for Saturday night's preseason game. Here are 10 takeaways from Thursday's practice on a hot, humid morning at Wofford College:
- Ronnie Stanley looked like an All-Pro left tackle while getting his most extended work since returning from ankle surgery. After individual drills, Stanley squared off against several Panthers defensive ends during team drills and had his way. Nobody that Stanley lined up against come close to getting to the quarterback. Seeing Stanley in action Thursday after sitting out Wednesday was a positive development for an offensive line group trying to build chemistry prior to the season.
- Stanley looked like he banged his hand against someone's helmet on his final rep. After being looked at by medical personal, Stanley changed out of his pads and watched the rest of practice but did not appear to be in any discomfort.
- Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe had some strong reps after leaving Wednesday's practice early. Wolfe didn't appear to be inhibited in any way.
- It was not the best day for Baltimore's passing attack, as the Ravens' quarterbacks threw five interceptions – three by Tyler Huntley, and one each by Lamar Jackson and Kenji Bahar. Two of Huntley's picks came off passes that were deflected, but it was tough for Baltimore's offense to establish a rhythm.
- Part of the issue is that five of the Ravens' top wide receivers did not practice – Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay and Miles Boykin. Wide receiver Deon Cain was also absent. There were not many throwing windows for Baltimore's quarterbacks and they paid for throwing into tight coverage.
- In addition to the absent wide receivers, other Ravens who did not practice Thursday included Nick Boyle, Ben Cleveland, Justice Hill, Marlon Humphrey, Trace McSorley, Jimmy Smith, Alejandro Villanueva, Otaro Alaka and Ja'Wuan James. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hill has an ankle sprain.
- James Proche II was once again Baltimore's standout wide receiver. Proche began his day the way he always does, as the first wide receiver to hit the field.
- There was heavy emphasis on special teams work during these joint practices, and defensive back Chris Westry stood out during that phase of practice. Westry also had a nice pass deflection during 11-on-11 work.
- Calais Campbell wrapped up a strong two days of practice, giving Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and other running backs little running room inside. Campbell said Wednesday that he's ready if the season started tomorrow, and it looked that way. McCaffrey and Campbell showed respect by greeting each other with a hug, two veterans who know what it takes to be great.
- Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen had his hands full when he shadowed McCaffrey, who showed his elusiveness and precise route running to make several receptions. However, Queen continued to flash near the football, getting into the backfield very quickly on one blitz.
- Rookie outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes were both getting pressure on Panthers quarterbacks. Although starting quarterback Sam Darnold often got rid of the football quickly, he felt the presence of Baltimore's young pass rushers, who continued to show promise.
- Thursday's workout ended with both teams lining up to shake hands, Stanley Cup playoff style. Tempers flared at times and there was trash-talking from both sides, but it was clear that both teams appreciated competing against each other for two days.