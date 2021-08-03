Practice Report: 10 Observations From the First Day in Pads

It was an atypically cool August day in Owings Mills, but the heat turned up on the field as the pads came on for the first time in training camp.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell let out his usual guttural yell and this time added, "Got the pads on today. Gonna be some thumpin'!" After the receivers drew a lot of attention in the first few days of camp, cornerback Marlon Humphrey said, "Now we play real ball!"