Practice Report 8/5: Different Opponent, Same Impressive Showing by Lamar Jackson

Aug 05, 2019 at 06:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080519_Jackson

No matter who he's throwing against, Lamar Jackson is throwing well.

Anticipation was heightened for training camp Monday, when the Jacksonville Jaguars arrived for the first of two joint practices against the Ravens. Jackson has been consistent during the first 10 days of training camp, more accurate and more decisive than during his rookie season or during OTAs and minicamp.

That trend continued Monday against a talented Jacksonville defense that allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league last year.

Despite giving Jackson different looks than he had seen against his own teammates, Jackson was repeatedly on during 7-on-7 team drills.

Unlike last season when he was the backup quarterback, Jackson is taking daily reps with the starters and his progress has accelerated since the spring. The next step for Jackson will be to take his improved fundamentals into game action, but his improvement has been telling so far during camp.

"I thought he looked good, I thought he looked really good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I was very impressed. We'll see the tape, we'll see if it's justified or not. I'm seeing him looking good in the short quick stuff, the deep stuff, the intermediate stuff, the screens, all of it."

In other Monday practice observations:

  • Rookie wide receiver Miles Boykin landed awkwardly but returned to finish practice after going to the locker room to be examined. Harbaugh was relieved to see Boykin, who has been training camp's most impressive wide receiver, return to the field. "I said a prayer. It was answered, with a yes," Harbaugh said.  
  • Fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard has earned a reputation as a valuable blocker, but he showed good hands hauling in a pass near the goal line for a touchdown.
  • Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser had the defensive highlight of the day, intercepting a pass that was initially tipped by the intended Jaguars receiver and returning the pick for a touchdown. Bowser is one of many players vying for time at outside linebacker. Making opportunistic plays won't hurt Bowser's chances, but Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen amplified that this was a crucial year for both Bowser and Tim Williams at outside linebacker. "They have to do it right now," Cullen said. "The clock has ticked, and it's ready to explode. They have to do it in these games."
  • The worst moment of the joint practice occurred when Jaguars linebacker James Onwualu suffered a leg injury. Several Ravens immediately waved for the Jaguars' trainers, and he was carted off the field.
  • Seth Roberts also enjoyed a strong day at wide receiver, catching two touchdown passes during the early portion of drills. Acquired from the Oakland Raiders during free agency, Roberts seems to have found his comfort level.
  • Wide receiver Antoine Wesley made another impressive leaping grab over a Jaguars defender, using his 6-foot-4 size to his advantage. Wesley keeps making plays in his battle to make the roster as an undrafted free agent.

