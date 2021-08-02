Practice Report: Marcus Peters Looks Like Ed Reed With Interception and Lateral

There's no better ball hawk in the game today than Marcus Peters. There's no better ball hawk in NFL history than Ed Reed.

In Monday's practice, Peters provided a throwback to the Hall of Famer with an interception and lateral for a touchdown. Five days into training camp, it was the first interception the defense has gotten in 11-on-11 work, and it wasn't surprising that it came from Peters.

Peters came out of nowhere to pick off Trace McSorley's pass as the quarterback scrambled to his right. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback then weaved his way across the field before seeing Chuck Clark trailing for the pitch.

"Some guys play with their eyes up. Some guys play with vision," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "You combine that with talent and technique, and you've got something. And we've got something with him."

Harbaugh also joked that Peters is on the (short) list of players who he's fine with lateralling the ball after an interception.

Peters has 31 interceptions in his six seasons, more than anybody else in the league. He had four in last year's regular season, plus one more to seal the Ravens' divisional playoff win in Tennessee.

"I know a big part of what I do is getting the ball back, and that ultimately helps our team get wins," Peters said. "I do a lot of other things, too, with me knowing how much football I know, and me giving the game out to everybody else in any ways that I can. I'm an open book for everybody just to read, as far as my teammates. I give the game because the game was given to me, so I'm never stingy with those things."

The Ravens are looking to get more splash plays from their defense this year, and betting on "Juiceman" is never a bad idea. Peters said he grew up watching the greats, such as Reed.