Practice Report: Defense Closes Out the Day

Aug 14, 2022 at 06:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081422-Worley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Ravens fans have seen this scenario play out countless times. The defense is on the field, needing to keep the opponent out of the end zone in the waning minutes to close out the game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh set up that scenario at the end of Sunday's practice and the first-, second- and third-team defenses all won.

The first-team defense closed it out with a fourth-down sack by Calais Campbell and Odafe Oweh. The second-team defense won with an interception by veteran cornerback Daryl Worley. The third-team defense won with a back-to-back pick by undrafted rookie linebacker Zakoby McClain. After that one, the entire defense mobbed him.

Here are more observations from Sunday's padded practice that, for the second straight day, was amidst cooler temperatures:

  • Cornerback Brandon Stephens returned to 11-on-11 drills after doing just individual work Saturday. Tight end Nick Boyle was also back practicing. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (migraine) was among those remaining out.
  • While the offense didn't succeed in the end-game situation, it did have success in earlier red-zone drills. Lamar Jackson rifled a touchdown to Binjimen Victor in the back of the end zone, Rashod Bateman hauled in a score on a quick slant, Jackson side armed a score to Boyle, and Mark Andrews pulled in a tough grab at the front corner of the end zone with Marlon Humphrey in close pursuit.
  • After a huge Saturday practice, Bateman had one deep ball slip through his hands, but had a catch and run touchdown not too much later.
  • Running back Tyler Badie made a pretty back shoulder deep catch along the sideline, once again displaying the rookie's receiving potential.
  • Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones has major lateral movement skills. He had a huge swim move that crossed what seemed to be two gaps in an instant when watching from the end zone angle.
  • Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said his unit finished its final phase of installation Sunday.

