Practice Report: Defense Closes Out the Day

Ravens fans have seen this scenario play out countless times. The defense is on the field, needing to keep the opponent out of the end zone in the waning minutes to close out the game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh set up that scenario at the end of Sunday's practice and the first-, second- and third-team defenses all won.

The first-team defense closed it out with a fourth-down sack by Calais Campbell and Odafe Oweh. The second-team defense won with an interception by veteran cornerback Daryl Worley. The third-team defense won with a back-to-back pick by undrafted rookie linebacker Zakoby McClain. After that one, the entire defense mobbed him.

Here are more observations from Sunday's padded practice that, for the second straight day, was amidst cooler temperatures: