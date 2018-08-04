Practice Report: Rookie Mark Andrews Returns With a Flurry of Impressive Catches

First-round rookie tight end Hayden Hurst turned heads in his preseason debut Thursday night with a touchdown and several tough catches.

On Saturday morning, third-round rookie tight end Mark Andrews got his first shot in a while to make an impression, and he reminded everyone that he could be a factor this season too.

Andrews returned to the practice field for the first time in two weeks after dealing with a soft-tissue issue suffered early in training camp.

He promptly made a beautiful leaping catch down the seam despite tight coverage from safety Chuck Clark. Andrews followed it up with two more standout grabs before ending practice early because coaches are easing him back into action.

"He showed a little knack for route running today, which is kind of what we thought we drafted," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Hurst said Andrews was itching to get back to practice and frustrated by the injury bug. Now back on the field together, the Ravens' passing attack added a new dimension.

"Mark's an extremely dynamic player and he goes down the field and makes plays," Hurst said. "It's really exciting for both of us to be on the field at the same time [to] stretch the defense vertically."

Here are other notes from practice: