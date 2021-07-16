Press Release: All Passes To Ravens Stadium Practice Claimed

Jul 16, 2021 at 11:07 AM
Baltimore Ravens

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens made available 37,000 free passes to their July 31 practice at M&T Bank Stadium. In less than 24 hours, all the passes were claimed, and the fan capacity for the practice – which features a night of football, family activities and fireworks show – has been met.

"We are thrilled with the response we received from our fans, who are clearly enthusiastic about the upcoming season," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "The excitement surrounding training camp is palpable, and we can't wait to host the Ravens Flock at M&T Bank Stadium as our team prepares for what will surely be another memorable year."

