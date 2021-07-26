Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 21st Annual Honor Rows Program

Jul 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM

Presented by M&T Bank, the Baltimore Ravens and the Governor's Office on Service and Volunteerism (GOSV) announced the kickoff of the 21st Annual Honor Rows program. During each Ravens home game of the 2021 regular season, the program recognizes youth groups and organizations who provide outstanding volunteer service to their communities.

Since the beginning of the partnership, M&T Bank has honored over 13,000 young people from a range of organizations. Winning groups receive up to 100 tickets to a home game, Honor Rows t-shirts for all participants and in-game recognition on the RavensVision boards. Additionally, the Ravens' broadcast partner, WBAL-TV, will have the opportunity to feature each group during a televised segment prior to each home game.

"What we love about Honor Rows is that it allows us to provide a fun gameday experience for youth organizations working to make a better Baltimore," Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for Greater Baltimore stated. "We're proud to again be able to reach so many young people who are truly deserving of recognition and reward."

Honorees will be selected by a panel of youth service leaders with the assistance of the GOSV, the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. Organizations must complete an application and provide a 100-word essay describing why the group is deserving of the honor. To qualify for consideration, groups must demonstrate a strong commitment to servicing the needs of the local community.

Applications for the 21st Annual Honor Rows program can be completed online at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/HonorRows. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 25, 2021.

