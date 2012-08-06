Press Release - Ravens Hire Weil as Director of Football Analytics

Aug 06, 2012 at 08:30 AM

RAVENS HIRE WEIL AS DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL ANALYTICS

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Sandy Weil as their director of football analytics, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome officially announced Monday morning.

Weil will work with the Ravens' player personnel department and coaching staff to produce and study in-depth data pertaining to game trends, statistical analysis, NFL scouting and player production.

Charged with examining some of the league's prevailing schools of thought, Weil's studies could cover everything from the value of going for a first down on fourth-and-short, to determining the traits that are key indicators of success for an NFL prospect.

"We're always looking for confirmation on things we think we know and insights that could provide an edge for us in personnel and coaching," Newsome stated. "This is where Sandy will help us."

"Like developing your team, it's a work in progress. As Sandy learns more about what we do, and we learn more about what he can do with all this information, his role and impact will increase. I'm excited to see where this leads and how it develops."

Prior to joining the Ravens, Weil worked as an NBA statistical consultant and data structure designer. He consulted with the San Antonio Spurs, analyzing the STATS SportVU Player Tracking data and advised STATS on ideas to make SportVU information more useable at the team level. Weil also presented several cutting-edge research papers at the M.I.T. Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, spanning a variety of sports-related topics.

Prior to his Baltimore arrival, Weil was a full-time senior energy analyst and product manager for Ascend Analytics in Boulder, Colo. At Ascend, he worked with clients and developers to support client needs with respect to the company's simulation engine for valuing assets of utilities. Prior to that, he worked for the investment bank Bear Stearns on its derivatives trading desk.

Weil earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Yale University and a computational finance master's from Carnegie Mellon. He and his wife, Anne, have three children: Charlie (9), Baillie (8) and Allie (7).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Confident in Their Cornerback Depth Despite Injuries

Greg Roman prepares for the Dolphins' blitz packages and more. Baltimore's offense wants to avoid being rushed by the play clock. Odafe Oweh knows he may see more double-teams this season.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Marcus Peters, Travis Jones Practice Fully

The Ravens could get their ball-hawking cornerback on the field for a tough matchup against two top Dolphins receivers.

news

Patrick Queen's Year 3 Starts Impressively

Determined to be an every-down linebacker, Patrick Queen wants to build off his strong performance in Week 1.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Double Down on Uniform

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants for the second week in a row.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

Here's how fans can follow all the action when the Ravens host the Dolphins on Sunday.

news

Late for Work 9/15: Ravens Reportedly Sweeten Chuck Clark's Contract

A Dolphins beat writer says the Ravens' offensive line could be in trouble in Sunday's game. Lamar Jackson rises in QB rankings.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Ravens Have More Answers for Dolphins' Blitz

Lamar Jackson expects to spend more time under center this year. John Harbaugh said the turf at MetLife Stadium didn't factor into playtime. The speed of Miami's offense featuring Tyreek Hill presents a major challenge.

news

Ravens Sign Steven Means to 53-Man Roster

Veteran linebacker Steven Means, in his second stint with the Ravens, has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins: J.K. Dobbins Practices Fully for First Time

Ravens rookie Travis Jones is back on the practice field after suffering a hyperextended knee on Aug. 21.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Ravens moved cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) to injured reserve.

news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Kyle Fuller at Cornerback?

Do the Ravens need to add an offensive tackle after the Ja'Wuan James injury? Who is RB1 in Baltimore? Will we see Lamar Jackson start using his legs more?

news

Tony Siragusa, Jaylon Ferguson to Be Honored Sunday

Former Ravens Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away in June, will receive pre-game tributes prior to Sunday's kickoff.

Find Tickets
Advertising