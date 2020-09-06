Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

Sep 06, 2020 at 05:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Sunday:

Signed the following players to the practice squad:

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Adams, Jerell (exception) TE 6-5 254 4 South Carolina
Adeoye, Aaron OLB 6-6 250 1 Southeast Missouri State
Bonds, Terrell CB 5-8 182 1 Tennessee State
Colon-Castillo, Trystan C 6-3 313 R Missouri
Crawford, Aaron DT 6-1 315 R North Carolina
Dorsey, Khalil CB 5-9 181 R Northern Arizona
Holden, Will (exception) G 6-7 312 3 Vanderbilt
Huntley, Tyler QB 6-1 196 R Utah
Moore, Jaylon WR 5-11 191 R Tennessee-Martin
Moore, Nick LS 6-2 248 1 Georgia
Richards, Jordan (veteran) S 5-11 215 6 Stanford
Rivers, Chauncey OLB 6-2 262 R Mississippi State
Warrior, Nigel S 6-1 197 R Tennessee
Welch, Kristian ILB 6-3 240 R Iowa
Williams, Ty'Son RB 6-0 220 R BYU
Wolf, Eli TE 6-4 238 R Georgia

Advertising