Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Sunday:
Signed the following players to the practice squad:
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Exp.
|College
|Adams, Jerell (exception)
|TE
|6-5
|254
|4
|South Carolina
|Adeoye, Aaron
|OLB
|6-6
|250
|1
|Southeast Missouri State
|Bonds, Terrell
|CB
|5-8
|182
|1
|Tennessee State
|Colon-Castillo, Trystan
|C
|6-3
|313
|R
|Missouri
|Crawford, Aaron
|DT
|6-1
|315
|R
|North Carolina
|Dorsey, Khalil
|CB
|5-9
|181
|R
|Northern Arizona
|Holden, Will (exception)
|G
|6-7
|312
|3
|Vanderbilt
|Huntley, Tyler
|QB
|6-1
|196
|R
|Utah
|Moore, Jaylon
|WR
|5-11
|191
|R
|Tennessee-Martin
|Moore, Nick
|LS
|6-2
|248
|1
|Georgia
|Richards, Jordan (veteran)
|S
|5-11
|215
|6
|Stanford
|Rivers, Chauncey
|OLB
|6-2
|262
|R
|Mississippi State
|Warrior, Nigel
|S
|6-1
|197
|R
|Tennessee
|Welch, Kristian
|ILB
|6-3
|240
|R
|Iowa
|Williams, Ty'Son
|RB
|6-0
|220
|R
|BYU
|Wolf, Eli
|TE
|6-4
|238
|R
|Georgia