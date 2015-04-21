Pros And Cons Of WR Breshad Perriman

Apr 21, 2015 at 04:08 AM
20_PerrimanProCon_news.jpg


Few players have generated more draft buzz than Central Florida wide receiver Breshad Perriman after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds at his pro day.

We pulled up the scouting reports from NFL Media’s Lance ZierleinCBS Sports’ Bo Marchionte and ESPN to get Perriman's pros and cons.

Here's his profile:* *

WR Breshad PerrimanJunior; 6-foot-3, 214 pounds
2014 Stats: 50 receptions, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns

Pros

  • Height, weight and speed numbers that every team covets
  • Quick accelerator off the snap, eating up cornerbacks' cushion and forcing them to turn and run
  • Consistent separation at top of his route
  • Always gets over the top of cornerbacks on verticals
  • Explosive leaper with timing
  • Possesses long arms and a large wingspan, creating a big catch radius to make difficult catches
  • Shows good body control and ball tracking on deep passes
  • Legitimate big-play threat on every snap
  • Gives good effort as run blocker

Cons

  • Disappointing hands that led to too many drops in college
  • Lacks polish and technique to the position
  • Raw in his routes, relying on speed and athleticism over precision
  • Fights the ball at times, especially when working back to the quarterback
  • Redirected in his routes more than expected for a receiver his size
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have What It Takes to Win it All

Why Ronnie Stanley should improve down the stretch. Is Joe Flacco (still) elite? Who has been the Ravens' best defender?
news

Joe Flacco Will Start for Browns This Sunday

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will try to keep the rival Browns in the AFC North division title hunt.
news

How the Ravens Could Go in a Different Direction at Tight End

In the Ravens' first game without Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely showed off his athleticism.
news

Ravens Bye-Week Checklist

The Ravens are excelling in many areas, but here's what they can improve down the stretch.
news

Mailbag: What to Expect From Ronnie Stanley After Bye

What happened on an odd Patrick Queen play? Who is the biggest surprise player at the bye? What's the top draft need?
news

Ravens Eye View: Kyle Hamilton Does It All vs. Chargers

Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith were back to their dominant form. Pash rush moves were on full display. Why the Ravens struggled on third down.
news

Bye Week Should Be Beneficial for Ronnie Stanley's Knee

Justin Tucker's routine was rushed on his missed field goal against the Chargers. Why Zay Flowers didn't take a knee before his late touchdown. John Harbaugh explains why he decided to give the players the entire bye week off.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chargers

Patrick Queen was the highest-graded linebacker in the NFL in Week 12. Keaton Mitchell led the running backs in snaps by a wide margin and Ronald Darby played every snap.
news

What the Chargers Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert tipped their cap to the Ravens defense.
news

Ravens Make a Fourth-Quarter 'Statement,' Turn the Lights Out on Chargers

Baltimore's defense forced four turnovers and stuffed the Chargers at the end of the game to preserve a win in Los Angeles.
news

50 Words or Less: A Target on Their Back And Not Backing Down

Brandon Stephens welcomes false confidence with his own swagger. The Ravens are getting more from less with their pass rush. Ripping off Lamar Jackson's Band-Aid could help him get even better.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising