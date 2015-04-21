Pros And Cons Of WR Breshad Perriman

Few players have generated more draft buzz than Central Florida wide receiver Breshad Perriman after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds at his pro day.
We pulled up the scouting reports from NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports’ Bo Marchionte and ESPN to get Perriman's pros and cons.
Here's his profile:* *
WR Breshad PerrimanJunior; 6-foot-3, 214 pounds
2014 Stats: 50 receptions, 1,044 yards, 9 touchdowns
Pros
- Height, weight and speed numbers that every team covets
- Quick accelerator off the snap, eating up cornerbacks' cushion and forcing them to turn and run
- Consistent separation at top of his route
- Always gets over the top of cornerbacks on verticals
- Explosive leaper with timing
- Possesses long arms and a large wingspan, creating a big catch radius to make difficult catches
- Shows good body control and ball tracking on deep passes
- Legitimate big-play threat on every snap
- Gives good effort as run blocker
Cons
- Disappointing hands that led to too many drops in college
- Lacks polish and technique to the position
- Raw in his routes, relying on speed and athleticism over precision
- Fights the ball at times, especially when working back to the quarterback
- Redirected in his routes more than expected for a receiver his size