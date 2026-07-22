PSL Owner Spotlight: Keith Short

Section 112, Baltimore, MD
Since childhood, Keith Short has loved football. Whether he was playing, coaching, or watching from the stands, the game has always been a way to bring his family together. That lifelong passion eventually led him to become part of one of Baltimore's most memorable gameday traditions: a tailgate that welcomes more than 150 fans before every Ravens home game.
Keep reading to discover Keith's Ravens story, his unforgettable gameday routine, and what it means to be a PSL Owner.
What is your Ravens story?
A Baltimore native, Keith grew up in the city, met his wife, Tracey, here, and always knew his loyalty belonged with Baltimore football. After the Colts left town and Baltimore went without a team, he temporarily followed the San Francisco 49ers. But the moment Baltimore announced it would be getting a new team, Keith knew exactly where his fandom would return.
"Being a diehard fan, you wear it on your sleeve—and that's what I do," Keith said.
In 1996, Keith's father, Cecil, purchased the family's PSLs. Years later, he passed those same seats down to Keith. They are more than seats—they are part of a family legacy.
"As long as I'm breathing, I will be in these seats!" Keith said.
What's your typical gameday look like?
For Keith, gameday begins long before kickoff.
He is part of the team behind the Inkwell Tailgate, one of the largest tailgating experiences outside Ravens home games. More than 150 people stop by each game, and Keith says the operation "runs like a machine."
For a 1 p.m. kickoff, Keith arrives at 7 a.m. to begin setting up. Fans can enjoy a wide variety of free food, including breakfast, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, and, depending on the matchup, seafood. The tailgate runs on donations only—no one is asked to pay for a plate.
Night games bring an added energy, with a DJ transforming the tailgate into a full pregame celebration.
"It's like a concert where you eat, drink, have fun, and then you get to go to the game!" Keith said.
As a member of the Inkwell Tailgate committee, Keith helps plan each event in advance, from food and setup to the overall experience for attendees. The group also evaluates every season and makes adjustments to ensure the next one is even better.
Keith is quick to point out that he is only one member of a dedicated crew that works together to make every Ravens gameday unforgettable.
What's your favorite Ravens Memory?
Keith's favorite Ravens memory features one of the most iconic moments in franchise history: Ed Reed's record-setting 109-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 of the 2008 season.
For Keith, it was classic Ed Reed.
"When the ball was in the air, you always just thought Ed Reed might come away with it," he said. "This time was even an NFL record!"
Keith also fondly remembers watching Ravens legends Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden during the team's earlier years. Today, he continues to enjoy cheering on Lamar Jackson and the current generation of Ravens stars.
What does being a PSL Owner mean to you?
To Keith, being a PSL Owner is about more than having tickets. It represents a meaningful connection to the organization and a sense of ownership in the team he has supported since day one.
"Being a PSL Owner is like having stock in a company and being part owner," Keith said. "All the little things PSL owners get show that the organization cares, and it makes you feel proud."
One of Keith's most memorable PSL Owner experiences came during a Ravens-Steelers night game, when he was invited onto the field to watch the team warm up.
"It was so cool being able to go down on the field and see everything up close," he said. "I am very grateful."
His connection to the Ravens is also personal. Keith's daughter, Ebony, serves as the Ravens' Director of Uniform Services, making the organization an even bigger part of the Short family's life.
"I am so proud of her and everything she does for the organization," Keith said.
For Keith, Ravens football is a family tradition, a community gathering point, and an important part of his life. With another exciting season ahead, he is ready to continue making memories from his longtime seats—and welcoming fans to one of Baltimore's best gameday celebrations.