PSL Owner Spotlight: Keith Short

What does being a PSL Owner mean to you?

To Keith, being a PSL Owner is about more than having tickets. It represents a meaningful connection to the organization and a sense of ownership in the team he has supported since day one.

"Being a PSL Owner is like having stock in a company and being part owner," Keith said. "All the little things PSL owners get show that the organization cares, and it makes you feel proud."

One of Keith's most memorable PSL Owner experiences came during a Ravens-Steelers night game, when he was invited onto the field to watch the team warm up.

"It was so cool being able to go down on the field and see everything up close," he said. "I am very grateful."

His connection to the Ravens is also personal. Keith's daughter, Ebony, serves as the Ravens' Director of Uniform Services, making the organization an even bigger part of the Short family's life.

"I am so proud of her and everything she does for the organization," Keith said.