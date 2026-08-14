Ravens' Transformational Three-Year Renovation Project at M&T Bank Stadium Is Complete

The first phase, completed in August 2024, featured the addition of field-level seats, the debut of The Blackwing premium suite, the creation of the Miller Lite Gatehouse, and more infrastructure changes.

The second phase, completed in August 2025, brought more suites and clubs online, including the Champions Club, The Trust, The Raven, and Legends Suites. It also featured two new expansive retail stores, including the first year-round Flock Shop. Upgraded food and beverage options cut down on wait times, and more video displays were added.

The third phase affects the most fans, featuring several premier places for fans to mingle before and during the game, while also making it easier to enter the stadium via Gate A, the main thoroughfare from Ravens Walk.

"Football games are culturally a long day of socialization with some awesome football being played by Lamar and the rest of the guys on the field," Brown said. "The building needs to accentuate and facilitate that experience for our fans. That's been our major focus."

Beyond gamedays, the Ravens now envision M&T Bank Stadium as a year-round destination for events. That has already begun to come to life.

Lionel Messi fans flocked to M&T Bank Stadium for a D.C. United vs. Inter Miami soccer match in March. Country music star Morgan Wallen packed M&T Bank Stadium in July, and world renowned BTS brought more than 140,000 fans to M&T Bank Stadium for two shows in August, setting a stadium attendance record.

The Ravens aim to host many more events – large and small – at M&T Bank Stadium thanks for their three years of upgrades.