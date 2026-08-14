Ravens' Transformational Three-Year Renovation Project at M&T Bank Stadium Is Complete

Located in the heart of Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium has long been a crown jewel around the NFL.
With the completion of a three-year renovation project, the Ravens now believe they have one of the best venues for both sports and entertainment – period.
"This has been transformative for what was already one of the best stadiums in the NFL," President Sashi Brown said Friday. "Now, with the investment thanks to the folks in Annapolis and the good residents of Maryland entrusting us, [we] ensure M&T Bank Stadium will remain one of the great stadiums in North America and in the world."
As Brown stood in the new Frank's RedHot Backstage, which the team believes will be the premier sports bar in town, he said he's filled with excitement and exhalation. The stadium will continue to evolve, but it has come a long way in the past three years.
The project was a $489 million joint venture between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Ravens, designed by Gensler. Brown pointed to the massive investments coming to downtown Baltimore, including the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor.
"We want to do our part to bring downtown back to life. Part of that was making sure this building was activated more than 10-12 times a year," Brown said.
"What I'm hopeful that you will see today is the importance of investing in our public assets and investing in our future," added Craig Thompson, Chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority.
The Ravens will unveil the final round of improvements Saturday night in their preseason debut versus the Philadelphia Eagles, and these upgrades affect every fan. The new general admission spaces, primarily in the North Plaza and The Perch upper level, make M&T Bank Stadium the go-to spot to hang out before the game.
The new spaces include:
- The Bud Light Talon: One of the only open-air music stages located inside the gates of an NFL stadium, this venue creates a unique gameday and non-gameday destination available only in Baltimore. The space also includes a new restroom available to fans.
- Frank's RedHot Backstage: A new indoor sports bar within The Bud Light Talon featuring elevated food offerings, several new bars, flexible event capabilities and one of the largest LED video screens in the region.
- The Overlook / Perch Expansion: More than 7,000 square feet of additional upper-level hospitality space, giving fans more room to gather, eat and enjoy Baltimore skyline views.
- Expanded Upper Deck Restrooms: Fan-focused restroom improvements throughout The Perch, including 30% more fixtures to help reduce wait times.
- Stadium Video Displays: New high-impact displays throughout the stadium, adding more than 12,800 square feet of video displays since 2025.
The first phase, completed in August 2024, featured the addition of field-level seats, the debut of The Blackwing premium suite, the creation of the Miller Lite Gatehouse, and more infrastructure changes.
The second phase, completed in August 2025, brought more suites and clubs online, including the Champions Club, The Trust, The Raven, and Legends Suites. It also featured two new expansive retail stores, including the first year-round Flock Shop. Upgraded food and beverage options cut down on wait times, and more video displays were added.
The third phase affects the most fans, featuring several premier places for fans to mingle before and during the game, while also making it easier to enter the stadium via Gate A, the main thoroughfare from Ravens Walk.
"Football games are culturally a long day of socialization with some awesome football being played by Lamar and the rest of the guys on the field," Brown said. "The building needs to accentuate and facilitate that experience for our fans. That's been our major focus."
Beyond gamedays, the Ravens now envision M&T Bank Stadium as a year-round destination for events. That has already begun to come to life.
Lionel Messi fans flocked to M&T Bank Stadium for a D.C. United vs. Inter Miami soccer match in March. Country music star Morgan Wallen packed M&T Bank Stadium in July, and world renowned BTS brought more than 140,000 fans to M&T Bank Stadium for two shows in August, setting a stadium attendance record.
The Ravens aim to host many more events – large and small – at M&T Bank Stadium thanks for their three years of upgrades.
"This is important in terms of bringing us back to the front of the line in terms of what the stadium experiences can be," Brown said. "We're going to be right in the mix and it's going to be a big point of emphasis for us moving forward."