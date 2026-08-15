50 Words or Less: Why the Preseason Is Important to the 2026 Ravens

Those who've been thirsting for Ravens football are happy that their preseason will begin Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.
Yes, it's the preseason, but it's not meaningless.
The preseason is very important to players who are fighting for a roster spot or playing time. It also matters to first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter and his new coaching staff. Minter wants the Ravens to be physical, opportunistic, and disciplined no matter the season. Players and coaches will be focused on building winning habits that carry over into the regular season.
"The biggest feeling is just excited — just to see our team play and see if a lot of the identity and some of the things we have been talking about shows up on tape," Minter said.
"I'm excited about the game management and just going through the game with the different roles, different hats that I am trying to wear. It is a great opportunity to actually do it in a game, and I am definitely just excited about the whole thing."
Here are 10 things I'm thinking about heading into the preseason, all in 50 words or less:
- Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas can build confidence during the preseason. Mark Andrews doesn't need preseason reps, but the rookie tight ends do. The better Hibner and Cuevas play in August, the more favorably it bodes for how they'll perform in September and beyond.
- Ja’Kobi Lane has made major noise already, but the preseason is just starting. Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, and rookie Elijah Sarratt will be getting opportunities to make plays. The more young receivers that shine, the better for Baltimore's offense.
These Ravens, many of whom have played well during training camp, have an opportunity to shine over the next few weeks.
- Trusted No. 2 quarterback Tyler Huntley is scheduled to start on Saturday. There's always focus on Lamar Jackson, but Huntley is also learning a new offense. This preseason work will help him. We know how important it is for Huntley to play well if Jackson ever misses time.
- The preseason isn't just a warmup for players. During the regular season, will Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle call plays from the sidelines or upstairs in the booth? Which coach will throw the challenge flag? Minter is using the preseason to help him decide. I like that approach.
- Jackson won't play Saturday, but new Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork was impressive during his media session this week. I loved his quote about Jackson "aging like fine wine." There's no reason Jackson can't have another vintage year, and Woolfork sounds determined to help make that happen.
- The starting center competition isn't over, which means preseason reps at that position will be watched closely. Danny Pinter, Ethan Pocic, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock all want to put good reps on tape, and Bullock may also see reps at guard.
- As a first-round pick, Vega Ioane has already convinced the Ravens how talented he is. But he's still a rookie, meaning preseason reps are more important for him than for a vet. Ioane is being counted on as a starting at right guard, and the preseason will help him get ready.
- Staying with the offensive line, Minter said Emery Jones Jr. has had a "great camp" and will play a lot during the preseason. Jones is a versatile player taking advantage of his opportunity to be the backup swing tackle behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten.
- This is a big summer for outside linebacker Adisa Isaac after injuries impacted his first two seasons. Getting more juice from the pass rush is a priority for Baltimore, and as a former third-round pick, Isaac wants to show he's ready to be part of the mix.
- The multi-year renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium is now complete. "The Bank" looks like new money. During the regular season, the atmosphere on game days will be electric. The preseason is a perfect time to get a peak at what's new.