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50 Words or Less: Why the Preseason Is Important to the 2026 Ravens

Aug 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

TE Josh Cuevas (left) and TE Matt Hibner (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Josh Cuevas (left) and TE Matt Hibner (right)

Those who've been thirsting for Ravens football are happy that their preseason will begin Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Yes, it's the preseason, but it's not meaningless.

The preseason is very important to players who are fighting for a roster spot or playing time. It also matters to first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter and his new coaching staff. Minter wants the Ravens to be physical, opportunistic, and disciplined no matter the season. Players and coaches will be focused on building winning habits that carry over into the regular season.

"The biggest feeling is just excited — just to see our team play and see if a lot of the identity and some of the things we have been talking about shows up on tape," Minter said.

"I'm excited about the game management and just going through the game with the different roles, different hats that I am trying to wear. It is a great opportunity to actually do it in a game, and I am definitely just excited about the whole thing."

Here are 10 things I'm thinking about heading into the preseason, all in 50 words or less:

  • Rookie tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas can build confidence during the preseason. Mark Andrews doesn't need preseason reps, but the rookie tight ends do. The better Hibner and Cuevas play in August, the more favorably it bodes for how they'll perform in September and beyond.
  • Ja’Kobi Lane has made major noise already, but the preseason is just starting. Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, and rookie Elijah Sarratt will be getting opportunities to make plays. The more young receivers that shine, the better for Baltimore's offense.

10 Ravens to Watch During the Preseason

These Ravens, many of whom have played well during training camp, have an opportunity to shine over the next few weeks.

Corpuel_Quentin
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

CB T.J. Tampa: The Ravens had a scare at cornerback with injuries to Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey this week. Even though they turned out to be minor injuries, it was a reminder of the importance of cornerback depth. Tampa has been one of Baltimore's top standouts of training camp, and the preseason will give him another opportunity to show that he can be relied upon if needed to play major snaps.
1 / 10

CB T.J. Tampa: The Ravens had a scare at cornerback with injuries to Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey this week. Even though they turned out to be minor injuries, it was a reminder of the importance of cornerback depth. Tampa has been one of Baltimore's top standouts of training camp, and the preseason will give him another opportunity to show that he can be relied upon if needed to play major snaps.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Keyon Martin: Martin was one of the Ravens' biggest breakout rookies of last year's preseason, and he's tallied another productive training camp this year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said that Martin is like a "little gnat" on the field. He can help secure his spot on the 53-man roster if he continues to shine in preseason games.
2 / 10

CB Keyon Martin: Martin was one of the Ravens' biggest breakout rookies of last year's preseason, and he's tallied another productive training camp this year. Quarterback Lamar Jackson said that Martin is like a "little gnat" on the field. He can help secure his spot on the 53-man roster if he continues to shine in preseason games.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Tyler Loop: Like Martin, Loop had a stellar preseason in 2025, making 9 of 11 field goal attempts and all eight extra point attempts. He also went 5-of-6 on field goals of at least 50 yards, including a 61-yarder. Loop, who has been almost automatic during training camp, would benefit from a high-pressure situation at some point in the preseason after the way last season ended.
3 / 10

K Tyler Loop: Like Martin, Loop had a stellar preseason in 2025, making 9 of 11 field goal attempts and all eight extra point attempts. He also went 5-of-6 on field goals of at least 50 yards, including a 61-yarder. Loop, who has been almost automatic during training camp, would benefit from a high-pressure situation at some point in the preseason after the way last season ended.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane: Lane's mind-boggling catches have been the talk of Ravens training camp. Now, he gets an opportunity to dunk on someone other than his teammates. It's one thing to make highlight-reel grabs in practice and another to do it in an NFL game.
4 / 10

WR Ja'Kobi Lane: Lane's mind-boggling catches have been the talk of Ravens training camp. Now, he gets an opportunity to dunk on someone other than his teammates. It's one thing to make highlight-reel grabs in practice and another to do it in an NFL game.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Elijah Sarratt: Sarratt hasn't had the kind of training camp Lane has, but neither has any other Raven receiver in recent memory. Sarratt has made a few impressive catches through tight coverage, continuing what he did often in college at Indiana, James Madison, and Saint Francis (Pa.). Sarratt can show he turns up his game under the lights.
5 / 10

WR Elijah Sarratt: Sarratt hasn't had the kind of training camp Lane has, but neither has any other Raven receiver in recent memory. Sarratt has made a few impressive catches through tight coverage, continuing what he did often in college at Indiana, James Madison, and Saint Francis (Pa.). Sarratt can show he turns up his game under the lights.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane: Offensive linemen highlights aren't as popular as those of other position groups, but Ioane has quietly put together a handful during padded practices. Teammates and coaches have raved about how much the first-round pick plays and carries himself like a veteran. Ioane will be among the few starters to see preseason action as he gets his feet wet in the NFL.
6 / 10

G Vega Ioane: Offensive linemen highlights aren't as popular as those of other position groups, but Ioane has quietly put together a handful during padded practices. Teammates and coaches have raved about how much the first-round pick plays and carries himself like a veteran. Ioane will be among the few starters to see preseason action as he gets his feet wet in the NFL.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Adisa Isaac: Injuries have limited Isaac to just seven games since his rookie season in 2024 (four regular-season games and three preseason games). Since being removed from the PUP list on July 31, Isaac has made several impact plays at the line of scrimmage during training camp.
7 / 10

OLB Adisa Isaac: Injuries have limited Isaac to just seven games since his rookie season in 2024 (four regular-season games and three preseason games). Since being removed from the PUP list on July 31, Isaac has made several impact plays at the line of scrimmage during training camp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Danny Pinter With fellow center Ethan Pocic still working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in December, Pinter has been taking first-team reps throughout training camp. While he started 10 regular-season games in six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Pinter's first big tests as a potential starter for the Ravens will come during the preseason.
8 / 10

C Danny Pinter With fellow center Ethan Pocic still working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in December, Pinter has been taking first-team reps throughout training camp. While he started 10 regular-season games in six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Pinter's first big tests as a potential starter for the Ravens will come during the preseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Adam Randall Randall's bulldozing running style and prowess as a receiver have showed up, especially during padded practices. Look out for the rookie fifth-round pick to lay the boom on an opposing defender at some point during the preseason as he looks to carve out a role behind veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.
9 / 10

RB Adam Randall Randall's bulldozing running style and prowess as a receiver have showed up, especially during padded practices. Look out for the rookie fifth-round pick to lay the boom on an opposing defender at some point during the preseason as he looks to carve out a role behind veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Zion Young: This offseason, Young's power has been easy to see. When asked about Young in early June, Head Coach Jesse Minter said he had to "tone him down" during minicamp and OTAs. The Ravens won't do that in preseason games, as Young will be free to let loose and show his development.
10 / 10

OLB Zion Young: This offseason, Young's power has been easy to see. When asked about Young in early June, Head Coach Jesse Minter said he had to "tone him down" during minicamp and OTAs. The Ravens won't do that in preseason games, as Young will be free to let loose and show his development.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
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  • Trusted No. 2 quarterback Tyler Huntley is scheduled to start on Saturday. There's always focus on Lamar Jackson, but Huntley is also learning a new offense. This preseason work will help him. We know how important it is for Huntley to play well if Jackson ever misses time.
  • The preseason isn't just a warmup for players. During the regular season, will Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle call plays from the sidelines or upstairs in the booth? Which coach will throw the challenge flag? Minter is using the preseason to help him decide. I like that approach.
  • Jackson won't play Saturday, but new Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork was impressive during his media session this week. I loved his quote about Jackson "aging like fine wine." There's no reason Jackson can't have another vintage year, and Woolfork sounds determined to help make that happen.
  • The starting center competition isn't over, which means preseason reps at that position will be watched closely. Danny Pinter, Ethan Pocic, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock all want to put good reps on tape, and Bullock may also see reps at guard.
  • As a first-round pick, Vega Ioane has already convinced the Ravens how talented he is. But he's still a rookie, meaning preseason reps are more important for him than for a vet. Ioane is being counted on as a starting at right guard, and the preseason will help him get ready.
  • Staying with the offensive line, Minter said Emery Jones Jr. has had a "great camp" and will play a lot during the preseason. Jones is a versatile player taking advantage of his opportunity to be the backup swing tackle behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten.
  • This is a big summer for outside linebacker Adisa Isaac after injuries impacted his first two seasons. Getting more juice from the pass rush is a priority for Baltimore, and as a former third-round pick, Isaac wants to show he's ready to be part of the mix.
  • The multi-year renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium is now complete. "The Bank" looks like new money. During the regular season, the atmosphere on game days will be electric. The preseason is a perfect time to get a peak at what's new.

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