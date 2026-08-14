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Teddye Buchanan Passes Physical, Comes Off PUP List

Aug 14, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

ILB Teddye Buchanan
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Teddye Buchanan

Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan is now ready to build off a strong rookie season, as he has passed his physical and been removed from the PUP list.

Buchanan suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 14 and has been determined to come back stronger. General Manager Eric DeCosta said Buchanan had one of the "top 1% of rehabs" he's ever witnessed in 30 years.

"This dude has been incredible in how he's attacked coming off the injury that he's come off of," Head Coach Jesse Minter said last week. "It's our job to make sure that when we put him into the football environment that he's ready and he doesn't have any setbacks off of that."

The Ravens, who travel to Minnesota next week for a pair of joint practices with the Vikings ahead of their second preseason game, will likely ease Buchanan back into practice.

But getting Buchanan back on the field now offers hope that he could be up to game speed when the regular season kicks off on Sept. 13. He'll have nearly a month to get ready.

Despite missing the final three games, Buchanan was still named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team. He took over the starting job next to Roquan Smith early in the season and finished third on the team with 93 tackles.

Fellow linebacker Trenton Simpson finished the season strong after Buchanan's injury and has impressed in training camp this summer. With Buchanan returning, the Ravens have even more versatility and capability in their linebacker corps.

In another transaction on Friday, veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was added to the reserve/retired list. Signed earlier in August, the 34-year-old Lamm played 11 NFL seasons with the Texans, Browns, Titans, and Dolphins.

The Ravens had signed Lamm to replace veteran offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, who also was placed on the reserve/retired list.

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