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Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Aug 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

GamedayPreview-PS1

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington) and more. Ravens crew Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9), and TV simulcast

History

The Ravens and Eagles have met 15 times during the preseason, with Baltimore holding a 9-6 advantage. They most recently met during the 2024 preseason, with the Eagles winning, 16-13, at M&T Bank Stadium.

[embed photo gallery of players we're excited to see]

Key Storylines

How will the rookie pass catchers look?

Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been the toast of training camp and Elijah Sarratt is looking to carve out his niche in the receiver rotation. Who steps up under the lights? Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas were drafted to help fortify the tight end room after Baltimore lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar during free agency. Hibner and Cuevas have made steady progress during practice, but this game is an opportunity to show they are ready to make an impact during their rookie seasons.

Will an unexpected player build his case for a roster spot?

There aren't many spots up for grabs, but there's usually a surprise or two when the initial 53-man roster is announced. In 2025, cornerback Keyon Martin, safety Reuben Lowery III, and inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV all had strong preseasons that helped them make the roster as undrafted free agents. Perhaps another unexpected player will break out Saturday night.

Which young cornerbacks will take advantage of their playing time?

Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are expected back soon, but their training camp injuries reinforced the Ravens' belief that you can never have too many corners.  Martin, T.J. Tampa, fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers, Bilhal Kone, Robert Longerbeam, Marquise Robinson and others are fighting for roles in the cornerback rotation. Playing well in the preseason matters.

Players to Watch

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Lane has created a stir with his acrobatic catches and infectious personality. He doesn't have to be spectacular during the preseason, but the Ravens want to see Lane get open, make plays, avoid mistakes, and continue showing he's ready to be part of their wide receiver rotation as a rookie.

RG Vega Ioane

Head Coach Jesse Minter said he would feel comfortable with the Ravens' first-round pick "getting his feet wet" in this game. Ioane is extremely talented and was drafted to help Baltimore strengthen its offensive line. Getting some strong reps in this game would be a good way to help prepare for Week 1.

RB Adam Randall

He needs to take advantage of preseason reps if he's going to be a factor in the running back room behind Derrick Henry. Randall is a physical specimen and has good hands as a former wide receiver. Coaches will be watching Randall's ability to break tackles, catch consistently, and pass protect in a game situation.

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