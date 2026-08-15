Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Eagles

Key Storylines

Wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been the toast of training camp and Elijah Sarratt is looking to carve out his niche in the receiver rotation. Who steps up under the lights? Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas were drafted to help fortify the tight end room after Baltimore lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar during free agency. Hibner and Cuevas have made steady progress during practice, but this game is an opportunity to show they are ready to make an impact during their rookie seasons.