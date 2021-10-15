Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

Pete Prisco Chargers 41, Ravens 38 “This will be fun to watch. The Chargers are awful against the run, so does this get the Ravens back running it again? It might. I think both offenses can have their way. It's a shootout won by the Chargers.”

Will Brinson Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “I'm not sure I picture the Ravens completely slowing down Justin Herbert and this loaded Chargers offense. This could end up turning into a similar blowup like the Browns game last week.”

John Breech Chargers 34, Ravens 31 “The Ravens have struggled to stop the pass this year so let's not rule out the possibility that Herbert throws for 700 yards. Of course, the Chargers have struggled to stop the run, so this game is going to give us two defenses that can't stop what the other team's offense does well, which means we're getting a shootout.”

