Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

Oct 15, 2021 at 10:20 AM
ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Chargers 30 “Expect a high-scoring affair, with the Ravens’ superiority on special teams coming into play.”
Jones Shaffer
Chargers 28, Ravens 24 “If this game goes down to the wire, how much home-field magic do the Ravens have left?”
Ryan McFadden
Chargers 34, Ravens 30 “Sunday’s game has the making of another instant classic, but this time, Lamar Jackson won’t be able to bail out the defense.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 27, Chargers 26 “In the end, I trust Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker a little more than Herbert and the Chargers’ shaky special teams.”
Tim Schwartz
Chargers 41, Ravens 35 “The Ravens will have no problem scoring against a Chargers defense that has allowed a league-high 788 rushing yards, but Baltimore’s defense won’t be able to keep up in this one.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 24, Chargers 21
Nate Davis
Chargers 33, Ravens 30
Jori Epstein
Ravens 31, Chargers 28
Mike Freeman
Chargers 35, Ravens 30
Mike Jones
Ravens 30, Chargers 28
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 31, Chargers 30
Lorenzo Reyes
Chargers 24, Ravens 21

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Chargers 27, Ravens 26 “In a coin flip game, I trust the Bolts a bit more to get yards in any way they need to.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Chargers 32, Ravens 29
Colleen Wolfe
Chargers 28, Ravens 27
Marcas Grant
Chargers 23, Ravens 21
Maurice Jones-Drew
Chargers 31, Ravens 30
Nick Shook
Chargers 33, Ravens 30
Marc Sessler
Ravens 36, Chargers 33, OT
Kevin Patra
Chargers 40, Ravens 37
Grant Gordon
Ravens 23, Chargers 21
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 29, Chargers 27

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Chargers 24 “These two AFC contenders will play a classic, much like the Chargers did with another North team last week.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Chargers 41, Ravens 38 “This will be fun to watch. The Chargers are awful against the run, so does this get the Ravens back running it again? It might. I think both offenses can have their way. It's a shootout won by the Chargers.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “I'm not sure I picture the Ravens completely slowing down Justin Herbert and this loaded Chargers offense. This could end up turning into a similar blowup like the Browns game last week.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Chargers 34, Ravens 31 “The Ravens have struggled to stop the pass this year so let's not rule out the possibility that Herbert throws for 700 yards. Of course, the Chargers have struggled to stop the run, so this game is going to give us two defenses that can't stop what the other team's offense does well, which means we're getting a shootout.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “I love the way Justin Herbert is playing right now, and I think the Ravens’ pass defense is suspect. Look for Herbert to have a very big game.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 30, Chargers 28 “The Ravens finally figured out how to drive a stick shift on Monday night, when they had no choice but to pass their way back into the game against the Colts. The Chargers are very good, but something’s gotta give.”
Chris Simms
Chargers 31, Ravens 27 “I’m not sold on the Ravens defense. I know they’re 4-1 and they’re tough to pick against, but I think this is a different animal coming into town with the Chargers and their offense.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “Best game of the week. The Chargers are fantastic. The Ravens could be 1-4, but Lamar Jackson’s MVP-level play has them also at 4-1. Still, Los Angeles wins it late.”

