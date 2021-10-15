Pundit Picks: Every CBS Writer Thinks Chargers Beat Ravens

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Chargers 30 “Expect a high-scoring affair, with the Ravens’ superiority on special teams coming into play.”
|Jones Shaffer
|Chargers 28, Ravens 24 “If this game goes down to the wire, how much home-field magic do the Ravens have left?”
|Ryan McFadden
|Chargers 34, Ravens 30 “Sunday’s game has the making of another instant classic, but this time, Lamar Jackson won’t be able to bail out the defense.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Chargers 26 “In the end, I trust Lamar Jackson and kicker Justin Tucker a little more than Herbert and the Chargers’ shaky special teams.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Chargers 41, Ravens 35 “The Ravens will have no problem scoring against a Chargers defense that has allowed a league-high 788 rushing yards, but Baltimore’s defense won’t be able to keep up in this one.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 24, Chargers 21
|Nate Davis
|Chargers 33, Ravens 30
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 31, Chargers 28
|Mike Freeman
|Chargers 35, Ravens 30
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 30, Chargers 28
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Chargers 30
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Chargers 24, Ravens 21
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Chargers 27, Ravens 26 “In a coin flip game, I trust the Bolts a bit more to get yards in any way they need to.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Chargers 32, Ravens 29
|Colleen Wolfe
|Chargers 28, Ravens 27
|Marcas Grant
|Chargers 23, Ravens 21
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Chargers 31, Ravens 30
|Nick Shook
|Chargers 33, Ravens 30
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 36, Chargers 33, OT
|Kevin Patra
|Chargers 40, Ravens 37
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 23, Chargers 21
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 29, Chargers 27
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Chargers 24 “These two AFC contenders will play a classic, much like the Chargers did with another North team last week.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Chargers 41, Ravens 38 “This will be fun to watch. The Chargers are awful against the run, so does this get the Ravens back running it again? It might. I think both offenses can have their way. It's a shootout won by the Chargers.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “I'm not sure I picture the Ravens completely slowing down Justin Herbert and this loaded Chargers offense. This could end up turning into a similar blowup like the Browns game last week.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Chargers 34, Ravens 31 “The Ravens have struggled to stop the pass this year so let's not rule out the possibility that Herbert throws for 700 yards. Of course, the Chargers have struggled to stop the run, so this game is going to give us two defenses that can't stop what the other team's offense does well, which means we're getting a shootout.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “I love the way Justin Herbert is playing right now, and I think the Ravens’ pass defense is suspect. Look for Herbert to have a very big game.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 30, Chargers 28 “The Ravens finally figured out how to drive a stick shift on Monday night, when they had no choice but to pass their way back into the game against the Colts. The Chargers are very good, but something’s gotta give.”
|Chris Simms
|Chargers 31, Ravens 27 “I’m not sold on the Ravens defense. I know they’re 4-1 and they’re tough to pick against, but I think this is a different animal coming into town with the Chargers and their offense.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Chargers 31, Ravens 28 “Best game of the week. The Chargers are fantastic. The Ravens could be 1-4, but Lamar Jackson’s MVP-level play has them also at 4-1. Still, Los Angeles wins it late.”