Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Bills
|Mike Clay
|Bills
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Mina Kimes
|Bills
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Laura Rutledge
|Ravens
|Kevin Seifert
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
|Trey Wingo
|Ravens
|Damien Woody
|Ravens
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens
|Ravens 23, Bills 20 “If [Lamar] Jackson and Co. punish the Bills on the ground and the Ravens force [Josh] Allen into making some bad decisions, Baltimore should be able to reach its first AFC title game in nearly a decade.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens
|Ravens 26, Bills 23 “Allen is much improved from last season’s meeting, but I trust Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will do enough to make him uncomfortable, while Lamar Jackson and Co. run the ball a little more efficiently against Buffalo’s defense and control the clock.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Bills
|Bills 28, Ravens 27 “[The Ravens are] back to being one of the NFL’s most well-rounded contenders. But the Bills are remarkably balanced, too. Just as importantly, Josh Allen has turned into a more reliable passer than Lamar Jackson. In a coin-flip game like this, it’s safer just to trust the home team.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bills 24 “The Ravens haven’t faced this good a passing offense since the Chiefs blew them out in Week 3. They’ll have to keep Josh Allen in the pocket and play their best coverage game of the season to limit Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Ultimately, they have the right players to match up with the Bills on both sides of the ball.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bills 29
|Nate Davis
|Ravens
|Ravens 33, Bills 30
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Bills 27
|Mike Jones
|Ravens
|Ravens 29, Bills 27
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens
|Ravens 24, Bills 23
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Bills
|Bills 29, Ravens 24
|Tom Schad
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 24
NFL
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Bills 28 “This is the best game of the week because of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks backed by two rosters ready to win the Super Bowl right now. …This may be the best matchup of young, mobile quarterbacks in NFL playoff history, and I'm just thrilled to watch it no matter what happens.”
NFL NETWORK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Adam Rank
|Bills
|Bills 28, Ravens 27
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bills
|Bills 30, Ravens 27
|Marcas Grant
|Bills
|Bills 26, Ravens 22
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bills 24
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bills
|Bills 28, Ravens 24
|Nick Shook
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 23
|Cynthia Frelund
|Bills
|Bills 26, Ravens 25
|Dan Hanzus
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Bills 27
|Marc Serssler
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 18
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 24 “The difference will be the Bills' Stefon Diggs, who can consistently get the better of Marcus Peters outside to boost Allen.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 26 “This will be a close game, but in the end I think Allen will make the game-winning plays late to pull it out — but it will be razor-thin close.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Ravens
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Bills
|John Breech
|Bills
|Bills 34, Ravens 31 “The winning team in this game is going to be the one that can slow down the opposing quarterback and right now, I'm giving that advantage to the Bills. The Ravens went 11-5 this season and four of their five losses came to a team that had a head coach with a defensive background (Mike Tomlin x 2, Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel) and I don't think that's a coincidence.”
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Ravens
|Ravens 24, Bills 21 “The Ravens continue to be the hottest team in the NFL, and the Bills had a near miss against the Colts. Baltimore can run the ball very well, and the Bills can’t. That could be the difference, especially if it snows.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Bills 24 “I’m going with the Ravens in this one. A team that seems to be on a mission; they’re hot; they believe in themselves. Against the Bills, who are just getting into playoff world.”
|Michael David Smith
|Bills
|Bills 27, Ravens 20 “Over the last several weeks, the Bills may be playing better than any team in the NFL. The Ravens are playing good football at the right time, too, but I don’t think I’d pick anyone to go to Buffalo and beat the Bills right now.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Bills
|Andrew Brandt
|Bills
|Conor Orr
|Bills
|Gary Gramling
|Ravens
|Jenny Vrentas
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Bills