Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

C.J. Doon Ravens Ravens 23, Bills 20 “If [Lamar] Jackson and Co. punish the Bills on the ground and the Ravens force [Josh] Allen into making some bad decisions, Baltimore should be able to reach its first AFC title game in nearly a decade.”

Daniel Oyefusi Ravens Ravens 26, Bills 23 “Allen is much improved from last season’s meeting, but I trust Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will do enough to make him uncomfortable, while Lamar Jackson and Co. run the ball a little more efficiently against Buffalo’s defense and control the clock.”

Jonas Shaffer Bills Bills 28, Ravens 27 “[The Ravens are] back to being one of the NFL’s most well-rounded contenders. But the Bills are remarkably balanced, too. Just as importantly, Josh Allen has turned into a more reliable passer than Lamar Jackson. In a coin-flip game like this, it’s safer just to trust the home team.”