Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

Jan 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen Bills
Mike Clay Bills
Dan Graziano Ravens
Mina Kimes Bills
Jason Reid Ravens
Laura Rutledge Ravens
Kevin Seifert Ravens
Seth Wickersham Ravens
Trey Wingo Ravens
Damien Woody Ravens

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon Ravens Ravens 23, Bills 20 “If [Lamar] Jackson and Co. punish the Bills on the ground and the Ravens force [Josh] Allen into making some bad decisions, Baltimore should be able to reach its first AFC title game in nearly a decade.”
Daniel Oyefusi Ravens Ravens 26, Bills 23 “Allen is much improved from last season’s meeting, but I trust Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will do enough to make him uncomfortable, while Lamar Jackson and Co. run the ball a little more efficiently against Buffalo’s defense and control the clock.”
Jonas Shaffer Bills Bills 28, Ravens 27 “[The Ravens are] back to being one of the NFL’s most well-rounded contenders. But the Bills are remarkably balanced, too. Just as importantly, Josh Allen has turned into a more reliable passer than Lamar Jackson. In a coin-flip game like this, it’s safer just to trust the home team.”
Childs Walker Ravens Ravens 30, Bills 24 “The Ravens haven’t faced this good a passing offense since the Chiefs blew them out in Week 3. They’ll have to keep Josh Allen in the pocket and play their best coverage game of the season to limit Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Ultimately, they have the right players to match up with the Bills on both sides of the ball.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell Ravens Ravens 34, Bills 29
Nate Davis Ravens Ravens 33, Bills 30
Jori Epstein Ravens Ravens 28, Bills 27
Mike Jones Ravens Ravens 29, Bills 27
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz Ravens Ravens 24, Bills 23
Lorenzo Reyes Bills Bills 29, Ravens 24
Tom Schad Bills Bills 27, Ravens 24

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal Ravens Ravens 30, Bills 28 “This is the best game of the week because of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks backed by two rosters ready to win the Super Bowl right now. …This may be the best matchup of young, mobile quarterbacks in NFL playoff history, and I'm just thrilled to watch it no matter what happens.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank Bills Bills 28, Ravens 27
Colleen Wolfe Bills Bills 30, Ravens 27
Marcas Grant Bills Bills 26, Ravens 22
Maurice Jones-Drew Ravens Ravens 34, Bills 24
Daniel Jeremiah Bills Bills 28, Ravens 24
Nick Shook Bills Bills 27, Ravens 23
Cynthia Frelund Bills Bills 26, Ravens 25
Dan Hanzus Ravens Ravens 34, Bills 27
Marc Serssler Bills Bills 27, Ravens 18

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer Bills Bills 27, Ravens 24 “The difference will be the Bills' Stefon Diggs, who can consistently get the better of Marcus Peters outside to boost Allen.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco Bills Bills 27, Ravens 26 “This will be a close game, but in the end I think Allen will make the game-winning plays late to pull it out — but it will be razor-thin close.”
Jason La Canfora Ravens
Jared Dubin Ravens
Ryan Wilson Bills
John Breech Bills Bills 34, Ravens 31 “The winning team in this game is going to be the one that can slow down the opposing quarterback and right now, I'm giving that advantage to the Bills. The Ravens went 11-5 this season and four of their five losses came to a team that had a head coach with a defensive background (Mike Tomlin x 2, Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel) and I don't think that's a coincidence.”
Dave Richard Ravens

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Mike Florio Ravens Ravens 24, Bills 21 “The Ravens continue to be the hottest team in the NFL, and the Bills had a near miss against the Colts. Baltimore can run the ball very well, and the Bills can’t. That could be the difference, especially if it snows.”
Chris Simms Ravens Ravens 27, Bills 24 “I’m going with the Ravens in this one. A team that seems to be on a mission; they’re hot; they believe in themselves. Against the Bills, who are just getting into playoff world.”
Michael David Smith Bills Bills 27, Ravens 20 “Over the last several weeks, the Bills may be playing better than any team in the NFL. The Ravens are playing good football at the right time, too, but I don’t think I’d pick anyone to go to Buffalo and beat the Bills right now.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer Bills
Andrew Brandt Bills
Conor Orr Bills
Gary Gramling Ravens
Jenny Vrentas Ravens
Mitch Goldich Bills

