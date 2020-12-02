Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Steelers 31, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will probably be better prepared to compete than they would have been on Sunday or even Tuesday. But they’re still taking a ragtag roster to Pittsburgh to play an undefeated team with the best defense in football.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Steelers 27
|Nate Davis
|Steelers 30, Ravens 23
|Jori Epstein
|Steelers 27, Ravens 15
|Mike Jones
|Steelers 33, Ravens 26
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Steelers 34, Ravens 21
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Steelers 27, Ravens 20
|Tom Schad
|Steelers 31, Ravens 20
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Steelers 27, Ravens 14 “Robert Griffin III has not shown much reason in his limited chances with the Ravens to believe he could keep the team competitive against this Steelers defense.”
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Steelers 27, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are going into this road game reeling from the devastating loss to the Titans and have new COVID-19 concerns. … Pittsburgh found its balance and explosiveness last week while Baltimore's once nasty defense keeps wilting everywhere.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Steelers 29, Ravens 23 “The Ravens will fight and keep in this game, but the Steelers will win it late -- just like the last meeting.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Steelers 28, Ravens 20 “The Ravens would love nothing more than to be the team to give the Steelers their first loss of the season, but I just don’t see greatness from Baltimore this year. The Ravens are going to lose, and struggle to reach playoff contention.”
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are on the ropes. It’s time for the Steelers to punch them through.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Steelers 27, Ravens 21 “The Steelers are trying to stay ahead of Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Ravens, who haven’t practiced all week due to COVID-related issues, are attempting to essentially stay afloat in the playoff picture.”