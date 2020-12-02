Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

Dec 02, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Joe-Schiller
Joe Schiller

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Childs Walker
Steelers 31, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will probably be better prepared to compete than they would have been on Sunday or even Tuesday. But they’re still taking a ragtag roster to Pittsburgh to play an undefeated team with the best defense in football.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Steelers 27
Nate Davis
Steelers 30, Ravens 23
Jori Epstein
Steelers 27, Ravens 15
Mike Jones
Steelers 33, Ravens 26
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Steelers 34, Ravens 21
Lorenzo Reyes
Steelers 27, Ravens 20
Tom Schad
Steelers 31, Ravens 20

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Steelers 27, Ravens 14 “Robert Griffin III has not shown much reason in his limited chances with the Ravens to believe he could keep the team competitive against this Steelers defense.”

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Steelers 27, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are going into this road game reeling from the devastating loss to the Titans and have new COVID-19 concerns. … Pittsburgh found its balance and explosiveness last week while Baltimore's once nasty defense keeps wilting everywhere.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Steelers 29, Ravens 23 “The Ravens will fight and keep in this game, but the Steelers will win it late -- just like the last meeting.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Steelers 28, Ravens 20 “The Ravens would love nothing more than to be the team to give the Steelers their first loss of the season, but I just don’t see greatness from Baltimore this year. The Ravens are going to lose, and struggle to reach playoff contention.”
Mike Florio
Steelers 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens are on the ropes. It’s time for the Steelers to punch them through.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Steelers 27, Ravens 21 “The Steelers are trying to stay ahead of Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Ravens, who haven’t practiced all week due to COVID-related issues, are attempting to essentially stay afloat in the playoff picture.”

