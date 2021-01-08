Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans Wild-Card

Jan 08, 2021
Kevin Eck

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen Ravens
Mike Clay Ravens
Dan Graziano Ravens
Mina Kimes Ravens
Jason Reid Titans
Laura Rutledge Ravens
Kevin Seifert Ravens
Seth Wickersham Ravens
Trey Wingo Ravens
Damien Woody Ravens

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon Ravens Ravens 34, Titans 14 “A blowout? Against this team? Here’s why. The Titans defense is really, really bad. Of the 184 teams that have reached the NFL playoffs since 2006, this year’s Titans rank 183rd in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN. Only the 2013 Chargers were worse. Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is red-hot, with quarterback Lamar Jackson flashing his MVP form and the rushing attack delivering knockout performances during this five-game winning streak.”
Daniel Oyefusi Ravens Ravens 28, Titans 22 “The Titans won’t be an easy out, but the Ravens are better prepared and will make amends for last season’s shocking playoff loss.”
Jonas Shaffer Ravens Ravens 35, Titans 21 “Other than Jacksonville, Tennessee might have the worst defense of any team the Ravens will have faced since Week 13. And other than Pittsburgh, the Ravens might have the best run-stopping defensive line of any AFC team in the Titans’ path. Stopping Derrick Henry won’t be easy, but Tennessee’s injury woes are a red flag.”
Childs Walker Ravens Ravens 31, Titans 28 “[The Ravens are] perfectly positioned to turn the tables on an opponent with significant weaknesses. But the Titans’ stars will make them sweat all the way.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell Ravens Ravens 27, Titans 24
Nate Davis Ravens Ravens 33, Titans 30
Jori Epstein Ravens Ravens 28, Titans 27
Mike Jones Ravens Ravens 30, Titans 28
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz Titans Titans 28, Ravens 27
Lorenzo Reyes Ravens Ravens 30, Titans 28
Tom Schad Ravens Ravens 30, Titans 21

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal Ravens Ravens 30, Titans 28 “I'm picking the Ravens here because [Lamar] Jackson is still my choice as the best player on the field and I don't want to imagine another offseason of talking about his playoff struggles. But I don't understand the folks saying this matchup sets up well for the Ravens and I don't like the looks of Baltimore as the overwhelming consensus pick. That's underestimating the Titans — and an offense that ranks with any in the NFL — yet again.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank Ravens Ravens 30, Titans 26
Colleen Wolfe Titans Titans 31, Ravens 30
Marcas Grant Ravens Ravens 31, Titans 26
Maurice Jones-Drew Ravens Ravens 27, Titans 24
Daniel Jeremiah Ravens Ravens 34, Titans 31
Nick Shook Ravens Ravens 28, Titans 20
Cynthia Frelund Ravens Ravens 27, Titans 25
Dan Hanzus Ravens Ravens 40, Titans 37
Marc Serssler Ravens Ravens 41, Titans 30

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer Ravens Ravens 34, Titans 31 “The Ravens and Titans are playing similar offensive games at the moment, but the Titans' defensive woes catch up to them here.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco Ravens Ravens 33, Titans 23 “This time around I think the Ravens get revenge of sorts. Their defense is much better than the bad unit the Titans put on the field. Lamar Jackson will have a big day to advance the Ravens.”
Jason La Canfora Ravens
Jared Dubin Ravens
Ryan Wilson Titans
John Breech Titans Titans 34, Ravens 31 “The Titans' biggest weakness on defense is that they have absolutely zero pass-rush. The problem for the Ravens is that Lamar Jackson hasn't shown to be the type of quarterback who can take advantage of that. We've seen guys like Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers pick the Titans apart, but that's not how Jackson plays.”
Dave Richard Ravens

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Mike Florio Ravens Ravens 27, Titans 21 “The Ravens already have won five straight de facto playoff games. That’s the best way of turning the page on the narrative that they can’t win in the playoffs.”
Chris Simms Ravens Ravens 31, Titans 27 “The Titans match up really well with the Ravens, but I’m going with the Ravens because they’re hotter and they’re playing better right now, and I think they’re going to be pissed off and have a little bit more of an edge to them.”
Michael David Smith Ravens Ravens 31, Titans 30 “The Ravens are coming on strong at the right time, and the Titans’ defense is highly suspect. I think Lamar Jackson will have a big game as he earns his first playoff win.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer Ravens
Andrew Brandt Titans
Conor Orr Ravens
Gary Gramling Ravens
Jenny Vrentas Ravens
Mitch Goldich Ravens
Michael Rosenburg Ravens
Greg Bishop Ravens

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame Titans Titans 30, Ravens 27 “If Lamar Jackson can get into third and short against the league’s worst third-down defense, they win. If not, the Titans have enough firepower to find a way.”

