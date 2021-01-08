Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans Wild-Card

Gregg Rosenthal

Ravens 30, Titans 28 “I'm picking the Ravens here because [Lamar] Jackson is still my choice as the best player on the field and I don't want to imagine another offseason of talking about his playoff struggles. But I don't understand the folks saying this matchup sets up well for the Ravens and I don't like the looks of Baltimore as the overwhelming consensus pick. That's underestimating the Titans — and an offense that ranks with any in the NFL — yet again.”