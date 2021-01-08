Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans Wild-Card

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Mina Kimes
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Titans
|Laura Rutledge
|Ravens
|Kevin Seifert
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
|Trey Wingo
|Ravens
|Damien Woody
|Ravens
BALTIMORE SUN
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Titans 14 “A blowout? Against this team? Here’s why. The Titans defense is really, really bad. Of the 184 teams that have reached the NFL playoffs since 2006, this year’s Titans rank 183rd in defensive efficiency, according to ESPN. Only the 2013 Chargers were worse. Meanwhile, the Ravens offense is red-hot, with quarterback Lamar Jackson flashing his MVP form and the rushing attack delivering knockout performances during this five-game winning streak.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Titans 22 “The Titans won’t be an easy out, but the Ravens are better prepared and will make amends for last season’s shocking playoff loss.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens
|Ravens 35, Titans 21 “Other than Jacksonville, Tennessee might have the worst defense of any team the Ravens will have faced since Week 13. And other than Pittsburgh, the Ravens might have the best run-stopping defensive line of any AFC team in the Titans’ path. Stopping Derrick Henry won’t be easy, but Tennessee’s injury woes are a red flag.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Titans 28 “[The Ravens are] perfectly positioned to turn the tables on an opponent with significant weaknesses. But the Titans’ stars will make them sweat all the way.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Titans 24
|Nate Davis
|Ravens
|Ravens 33, Titans 30
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Titans 27
|Mike Jones
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Titans 28
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Titans
|Titans 28, Ravens 27
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Titans 28
|Tom Schad
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Titans 21
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Titans 28 “I'm picking the Ravens here because [Lamar] Jackson is still my choice as the best player on the field and I don't want to imagine another offseason of talking about his playoff struggles. But I don't understand the folks saying this matchup sets up well for the Ravens and I don't like the looks of Baltimore as the overwhelming consensus pick. That's underestimating the Titans — and an offense that ranks with any in the NFL — yet again.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens
|Ravens 30, Titans 26
|Colleen Wolfe
|Titans
|Titans 31, Ravens 30
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Titans 26
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Titans 24
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Titans 31
|Nick Shook
|Ravens
|Ravens 28, Titans 20
|Cynthia Frelund
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Titans 25
|Dan Hanzus
|Ravens
|Ravens 40, Titans 37
|Marc Serssler
|Ravens
|Ravens 41, Titans 30
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens
|Ravens 34, Titans 31 “The Ravens and Titans are playing similar offensive games at the moment, but the Titans' defensive woes catch up to them here.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens
|Ravens 33, Titans 23 “This time around I think the Ravens get revenge of sorts. Their defense is much better than the bad unit the Titans put on the field. Lamar Jackson will have a big day to advance the Ravens.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Ravens
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Titans
|John Breech
|Titans
|Titans 34, Ravens 31 “The Titans' biggest weakness on defense is that they have absolutely zero pass-rush. The problem for the Ravens is that Lamar Jackson hasn't shown to be the type of quarterback who can take advantage of that. We've seen guys like Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers pick the Titans apart, but that's not how Jackson plays.”
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
|Ravens
|Ravens 27, Titans 21 “The Ravens already have won five straight de facto playoff games. That’s the best way of turning the page on the narrative that they can’t win in the playoffs.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Titans 27 “The Titans match up really well with the Ravens, but I’m going with the Ravens because they’re hotter and they’re playing better right now, and I think they’re going to be pissed off and have a little bit more of an edge to them.”
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens
|Ravens 31, Titans 30 “The Ravens are coming on strong at the right time, and the Titans’ defense is highly suspect. I think Lamar Jackson will have a big game as he earns his first playoff win.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Andrew Brandt
|Titans
|Conor Orr
|Ravens
|Gary Gramling
|Ravens
|Jenny Vrentas
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Michael Rosenburg
|Ravens
|Greg Bishop
|Ravens
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Titans
|Titans 30, Ravens 27 “If Lamar Jackson can get into third and short against the league’s worst third-down defense, they win. If not, the Titans have enough firepower to find a way.”