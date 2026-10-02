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Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Predicted to Take Down Titans

Oct 02, 2026 at 09:26 AM
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Kevin Eck

Writer

PunditPicks-4

Ravens vs. Titans Pundit Selections

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt BowenRavens
Mike ClayRavens
Jeremy FowlerRavens
Dan GrazianoRavens
Kalyn KahlerRavens
Pamela MaldonadoRavens
Eric MoodyRavens
Jason ReidRavens
Ben SolakRavens
Lindsey ThiryRavens
Seth WickershamRavens

Baltimore Banner

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jonas ShafferRavens 23, Titans 14“If the Ravens don’t get off to a fast start at home, they could be playing with fire against a double-digit underdog. The Titans have eight first-half first downs. Eight. After halftime, they’ve been a better-than-average offense. The last thing the Ravens want to do is trust this remade interior to hold up against Jeffery Simmons on a gotta-have-it third-and-long.”
Giana HanRavens 34, Titans 14“It’s unfortunate that the Titans’ strongest performer, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, just happens to line up across from the place where I have the most concerns about the Ravens, which is their interior offensive line. But, if there’s any team to work through things against, it’s the Titans. Their quarterback hasn’t adjusted to the NFL, and they don’t have a running back in the same class as the guy they let go — Derrick Henry. If Henry hits some runs outside the tackles, he might have a resurgent game against his former team.”
Childs WalkerRavens 27, Titans 10“The prospect of interior menace Jeffery Simmons going at novice center Vega Ioane is enough to make this a testier matchup for the Ravens than the betting line might suggest. For all of winless Tennessee’s woes, its defense, especially against the run, has not been a pushover. That said, the Ravens’ offense is easily the most explosive the Titans have faced, and there’s not much reason to think second-year quarterback Cam Ward can go touchdown for touchdown with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens average almost 2 yards per play more than the Titans.”
Kyle GoonRavens 24, Titans 13“It’s hard not to have sincere concerns about the Ravens’ offense this week. Rookie Vega Ioane will be up against Jeffery Simmons while playing a new position, which probably won’t help the Ravens’ short-yardage woes. It could be a frustrating week for Derrick Henry, so Lamar Jackson and the passing game need to be on point.”
Brandon WeigelRavens 19, Titans 10“No need to overthink it. The Titans have one of the worst offenses in the league, and the Ravens defense will keep it at bay.”

USA Today

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jarrett BellRavens 30, Titans 16
Nick BrinkerhoffRavens 34, Titans 13
Chris BumbacaRavens 27, Titans 17
Nate DavisRavens 30, Titans 20
Adam KaufmanRavens 31, Titans 13
Mike Middlehurst-SchwartzRavens 30, Titans 10

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Jeremy BergmanRavens 24, Titans 10“Tennessee's main issue remains Cam Ward, the offense and its slow starts. The Titans should expect no relief against a Ravens outfit rejuvenated by its resounding win in Rio.”
Brooke CersosimoRavens 33, Titans 17
Gennaro FiliceRavens 21, Titans 13
Bobby KownackRavens 30, Titans 14
Dan ParrRavens 23, Titans 16

NFL Network

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Colleen WolfeRavens 34, Titans 10
Grant GordonRavens 33, Titans 20
Kevin PatraRavens 30, Titans 20
Lance ZierleinRavens 27, Titans 13
Bucky BrooksRavens 30, Titans 7
Tom GrossiRavens 31, Titans 13
Brandon PernaRavens 24, Titans 6
Nick ShookRavens 30, Titans 12

Sporting News

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Vinnie IyerRavens 31, Titans 13“The Ravens are having some trouble finishing games. They survived the Cowboys after succumbing to the Saints. The Titans' defense has played more inspired under Robert Saleh, but behind Jeffery Simmons there's not enough to slow down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry more than a handful of times.”

CBS Sports

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Pete PriscoRavens 33, Titans 14“This is the Derrick Henry Revenge game. The Titans let him walk three seasons ago, and Baltimore is glad they did. Look for Henry to be the focal point of the offense. The Titans are lifeless right now on offense and they are playing back-to-back road games. This won't be pretty.”
Jared DubinRavens
Ryan WilsonRavens
John BreechRavens 27, Titans 13
Tyler SullivanRavens
Dave RichardRavens
Jamey EisenbergRavens

Pro Football Talk

Pundit1Projected Winner2Commentary
Mike FlorioRavens 30, Titans 17“Derrick Henry faces his former team for the first time. He’ll make them regret letting him go, if they don’t already. Making that task easier is that the Titans can’t get anything going. Coach Robert Saleh’s reference to quarterback Cam Ward’s sacks-induced PTSD means that the clock in his brain is running out before the walls close in on a given play. That likely won’t be cured against the Ravens’ defense in Baltimore.”

Sports Illustrated

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Albert BreerRavens
Eva GeitheimRavens
Mitch GoldichRavens
Mike KadlickRavens
Gilberto ManzanoRavens
Conor OrrRavens
John PluymRavens
Matt VerderameRavens

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