Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Predicted to Take Down Titans

Jonas Shaffer Ravens 23, Titans 14 “If the Ravens don’t get off to a fast start at home, they could be playing with fire against a double-digit underdog. The Titans have eight first-half first downs. Eight. After halftime, they’ve been a better-than-average offense. The last thing the Ravens want to do is trust this remade interior to hold up against Jeffery Simmons on a gotta-have-it third-and-long.”

Giana Han Ravens 34, Titans 14 “It’s unfortunate that the Titans’ strongest performer, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, just happens to line up across from the place where I have the most concerns about the Ravens, which is their interior offensive line. But, if there’s any team to work through things against, it’s the Titans. Their quarterback hasn’t adjusted to the NFL, and they don’t have a running back in the same class as the guy they let go — Derrick Henry. If Henry hits some runs outside the tackles, he might have a resurgent game against his former team.”

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Titans 10 “The prospect of interior menace Jeffery Simmons going at novice center Vega Ioane is enough to make this a testier matchup for the Ravens than the betting line might suggest. For all of winless Tennessee’s woes, its defense, especially against the run, has not been a pushover. That said, the Ravens’ offense is easily the most explosive the Titans have faced, and there’s not much reason to think second-year quarterback Cam Ward can go touchdown for touchdown with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens average almost 2 yards per play more than the Titans.”

Kyle Goon Ravens 24, Titans 13 “It’s hard not to have sincere concerns about the Ravens’ offense this week. Rookie Vega Ioane will be up against Jeffery Simmons while playing a new position, which probably won’t help the Ravens’ short-yardage woes. It could be a frustrating week for Derrick Henry, so Lamar Jackson and the passing game need to be on point.”