Pundit Picks: Ravens Widely Predicted to Take Down Titans

Ravens vs. Titans Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Ravens
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Ravens
|Kalyn Kahler
|Ravens
|Pamela Maldonado
|Ravens
|Eric Moody
|Ravens
|Jason Reid
|Ravens
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Ravens
|Seth Wickersham
|Ravens
Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 23, Titans 14
|“If the Ravens don’t get off to a fast start at home, they could be playing with fire against a double-digit underdog. The Titans have eight first-half first downs. Eight. After halftime, they’ve been a better-than-average offense. The last thing the Ravens want to do is trust this remade interior to hold up against Jeffery Simmons on a gotta-have-it third-and-long.”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 34, Titans 14
|“It’s unfortunate that the Titans’ strongest performer, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, just happens to line up across from the place where I have the most concerns about the Ravens, which is their interior offensive line. But, if there’s any team to work through things against, it’s the Titans. Their quarterback hasn’t adjusted to the NFL, and they don’t have a running back in the same class as the guy they let go — Derrick Henry. If Henry hits some runs outside the tackles, he might have a resurgent game against his former team.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Titans 10
|“The prospect of interior menace Jeffery Simmons going at novice center Vega Ioane is enough to make this a testier matchup for the Ravens than the betting line might suggest. For all of winless Tennessee’s woes, its defense, especially against the run, has not been a pushover. That said, the Ravens’ offense is easily the most explosive the Titans have faced, and there’s not much reason to think second-year quarterback Cam Ward can go touchdown for touchdown with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens average almost 2 yards per play more than the Titans.”
|Kyle Goon
|Ravens 24, Titans 13
|“It’s hard not to have sincere concerns about the Ravens’ offense this week. Rookie Vega Ioane will be up against Jeffery Simmons while playing a new position, which probably won’t help the Ravens’ short-yardage woes. It could be a frustrating week for Derrick Henry, so Lamar Jackson and the passing game need to be on point.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Ravens 19, Titans 10
|“No need to overthink it. The Titans have one of the worst offenses in the league, and the Ravens defense will keep it at bay.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Titans 16
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Ravens 34, Titans 13
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 27, Titans 17
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Titans 20
|Adam Kaufman
|Ravens 31, Titans 13
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 30, Titans 10
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Ravens 24, Titans 10
|“Tennessee's main issue remains Cam Ward, the offense and its slow starts. The Titans should expect no relief against a Ravens outfit rejuvenated by its resounding win in Rio.”
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Ravens 33, Titans 17
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 21, Titans 13
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 30, Titans 14
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 23, Titans 16
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 34, Titans 10
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 33, Titans 20
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Titans 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Ravens 27, Titans 13
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 30, Titans 7
|Tom Grossi
|Ravens 31, Titans 13
|Brandon Perna
|Ravens 24, Titans 6
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Titans 12
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 31, Titans 13
|“The Ravens are having some trouble finishing games. They survived the Cowboys after succumbing to the Saints. The Titans' defense has played more inspired under Robert Saleh, but behind Jeffery Simmons there's not enough to slow down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry more than a handful of times.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Titans 14
|“This is the Derrick Henry Revenge game. The Titans let him walk three seasons ago, and Baltimore is glad they did. Look for Henry to be the focal point of the offense. The Titans are lifeless right now on offense and they are playing back-to-back road games. This won't be pretty.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Ravens
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Titans 13
|Tyler Sullivan
|Ravens
|Dave Richard
|Ravens
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit1
|Projected Winner2
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 30, Titans 17
|“Derrick Henry faces his former team for the first time. He’ll make them regret letting him go, if they don’t already. Making that task easier is that the Titans can’t get anything going. Coach Robert Saleh’s reference to quarterback Cam Ward’s sacks-induced PTSD means that the clock in his brain is running out before the walls close in on a given play. That likely won’t be cured against the Ravens’ defense in Baltimore.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Ravens
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Mike Kadlick
|Ravens
|Gilberto Manzano
|Ravens
|Conor Orr
|Ravens
|John Pluym
|Ravens
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens