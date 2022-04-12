Late for Work 4/12: Pundit Says 'Ravens Are a Sleeping Giant'

There Is Still Work to Do on Defense

The Ravens have done a nice job of revamping their defense this offseason by acquiring Williams, reuniting with Pierce and re-signing Campbell, inside linebacker Josh Bynes and safety Tony Jefferson.

However, there is more work to be done, specifically at edge rusher and cornerback.

"It's hard to knock any of the Ravens' free-agent moves so far, but there are still two major issues that need to be addressed before a defense that badly needed a makeover will look whole: Who is going to get to the quarterback and who is going to slot in behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at cornerback?" The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Part of the answers to both questions will come in the draft later this month, but depending on rookies, particularly ones taken outside the first round, to come in and make significant contributions from Day 1 is fraught with risk.

"And it would be one thing if the Ravens needed just one edge rusher and one cornerback. They could use two early draft picks on the positions and be reasonably content. That, however, is not where they are."

Fortunately for the Ravens, the draft is loaded with edge rushers and there are viable veterans still available in free agency, including Jadeveon Clowney, former Raven Justin Houston, Melvin Ingram, Jerry Hughes, Jason Pierre-Paul and Trey Flowers.

"If the Ravens trade up from pick 14 with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux as the target or even if they stay put and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson III falls into their laps, there won't be too many folks decrying their lack of investment in the position," Zrebiec wrote. "It will be very easy, too, to complement an early-round edge rusher with the signing of a veteran who still has a little juice left.