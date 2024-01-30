Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Manning went on to win two Super Bowls and play in four of them. He played in and won his first Super Bowl in his ninth season at 30. Jackson is still only 27. His story is still being written.

Press Box’s Glenn Clark also took a more measured approach in his reaction to how Jackson played on Sunday.

"He was not quite as good as the Ravens needed him to be. Which is a shame," Clark wrote. "But again, such a take isn't going to get the attention that pundits and fans crave. So that won't be the narrative that surrounds Jackson. Instead, it will continue to be about his questionable playoff record (2-4 now) and whatever nonsense someone who wants to detract from him will throw against the wall in an attempt to create stickage. 'This type of quarterback will never win the biggest games when he's forced to make throws,' or 'he's good but he's not like REAL quarterbacks,' or whatever the quarterbackiest nonsense you can imagine will continue to be thrown his way. And he'll have to wear it.