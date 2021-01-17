Rare Misses: Justin Tucker Doinks Two Early Field Goals vs. Bills

When Baltimore went three-and-out on its next possession, it was time for Sam Koch's first punt of the game. It was a bad one. Koch's boot traveled just 23 yards before it sailed out of bounds, setting the Bills up 1st-and-10 at Baltimore's 38-yard line. After Josh Allen completed a 16-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, Baltimore's defense held. But Bills kicker Tyler Bass made 28-yard field goal to put Buffalo ahead, 3-0.

Even Ravens All-Pro snapper Morgan Cox had a miscue early, when he was called for an offside penalty late in the first quarter.

Tucker came back at the end of the first half and banged a 34-yard field goal through the uprights, but the wind once again made it an adventure. The ball darted to the right, but went through, tying the game, 3-3, at halftime.