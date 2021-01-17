Rare Misses: Justin Tucker Doinks Two Early Field Goals vs. Bills

Jan 16, 2021 at 09:43 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011621-Tucker-Misses-Kicks
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker (9) misses a second field goal during a NFL Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 16, 2021 at Bills Stadium (Baltimore Ravens/Joey Pulone)

The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but Justin Tucker and "The Wolfpack" had a rough start to Saturday night's playoff game.

Tucker missed two kicks within the game's first 20 minutes, one from 41 yards and the other from 46 yards. Both of Tucker's kicks clanked off the goal post, the first one hitting the left upright, while the second one banged off the right upright.

How rare was this? It was the first time Tucker had ever missed two fields goals from inside 50 yards in the same game.

Baltimore put together a nice drive after the opening kickoff, but it got off schedule when Lamar Jackson was sacked for an 11-yard loss. However, Jackson completed an 11-yard pass to Miles Boykin to put Baltimore in field-goal range on fourth down. So Tucker trotted onto the field for a 41-yard attempt that could have given the Ravens an early lead.

Even NBC play-by-play announcer Al Michaels chimed in, saying, "Tucker almost never misses," as he lined up for his kick. But Ravens fans may want to speak with Michaels about jinxing their kicker. With a steady wind in Bills Stadium, Tucker's attempt kept drifting left, kissed the upright, and the game remained scoreless.

When Baltimore went three-and-out on its next possession, it was time for Sam Koch's first punt of the game. It was a bad one. Koch's boot traveled just 23 yards before it sailed out of bounds, setting the Bills up 1st-and-10 at Baltimore's 38-yard line. After Josh Allen completed a 16-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, Baltimore's defense held. But Bills kicker Tyler Bass made 28-yard field goal to put Buffalo ahead, 3-0.

Even Ravens All-Pro snapper Morgan Cox had a miscue early, when he was called for an offside penalty late in the first quarter.

Tucker came back at the end of the first half and banged a 34-yard field goal through the uprights, but the wind once again made it an adventure. The ball darted to the right, but went through, tying the game, 3-3, at halftime.

The Ravens hope the early struggles of their specialists will not come back to haunt them.

