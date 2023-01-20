Ravens Give Encouraging Health Update on Rashod Bateman

If Bateman is able to be back full-go this summer and before the start of the season, that would make a huge difference for Baltimore's wide receiver corps in 2023. Bateman got off to a hot start with eight catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' first three games before suffering his injury in Week 4.

General Manager Eric DeCosta also reported that he knows of just one player, at least as of right now, that is going to have offseason surgery. He did not reveal who that player is.

Harbaugh said he was pleased with the updated injury prevention program this past year, and it puts them in good shape in terms of preparation for next season.