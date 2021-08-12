Rashod Bateman Is Having Groin Surgery, Back in September

First-round pick Rashod Bateman will have surgery on his injured groin, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.
Bateman injured the groin during Tuesday's practice. On Wednesday, Harbaugh said he would be back in a matter of weeks, not months.
Now Bateman and the Ravens have decided that surgery is the best option for a full recovery and should still get him back on the field without missing too much action.
"He actually is getting a surgery either today or Friday on his groin," Harbaugh said. "He'll be back from that sometime in September. I think that's pretty good news."
Bateman's injury is obviously a tough blow for the passing attack considering how good he looked in training camp and the expectation that he could make an immediate impact.
Harbaugh's point that it's "good news" is that surgery will allow Bateman to put the injury behind him instead of trying to deal with rehabbing it throughout the season. Groin injuries have a tendency to linger, so Bateman will instead get it fixed, recover, and move on.