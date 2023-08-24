After Battle With Injuries, Rashod Bateman Is Eager to Prove His Talent

That's what Bateman can do when he's healthy, and that's how he finally feels after months of rehab.

"It feels good. I feel strong – better than I was during OTAs," Bateman said. "I'm making good progress so far.

"My teammates still believe in me. They know my capabilities. They know what I can do. I've done it before. I do it in practice. It just sucks that the injuries have been in the way – in the way for me to prove it to you all and to everybody else. Hopefully third time is the charm in Charm City, so we'll see."

The Ravens are thrilled to have added Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor to their wide receiver group, but a healthy Bateman would bring even more explosiveness to the mix. Beckham is seven years older than the 23-year-old Bateman and can give his younger teammate advice on how to handle adversity, injuries and expectations.

Any offensive package that includes Beckham, Bateman, Flowers in combo with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has the potential to give opponents nightmares. When asked what he thinks of new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, Bateman smiled and said, "I love it."