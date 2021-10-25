Rashod Bateman Is Proving to Be an Instant Hit

Bateman's third catch was over the middle, when his route took him behind the Bengals' dropping linebackers and Jackson hit him for a 25-yard gain. On all three plays, Bateman showed his instant quickness to get up the field for extra yardage.

Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin said it's rare that Bateman can play so seamlessly from different positions, both inside and outside. That versatility, which many of the Ravens receivers have, should give Baltimore more flexibility once Watkins returns. Bateman can be used to create different mismatches.

"[He's] adjusting to the NFL, the speed of the game, this team is blitzing and doing all kind of stuff," Martin said. "He did a really good job of reading blitzes and making himself available for catches. As a rookie, that was really good to see."

Bateman's groin surgery was the first time he's gone under the knife in his life. He said he didn't know what was going on when he suffered it in training camp practice.

The injury was an early test of Bateman's focus. Would he allow it to throw him off course? Martin said he was already impressed with the way Bateman showed up to training camp in peak physical shape, but the way he fought through the injury showed another level to his maturity.