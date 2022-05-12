What Mink Thinks: Five Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2022 Schedule

Quick Hits

The Ravens ranked No. 23 on strength of schedule for 2022, but you'd be wise not to put too much stock into it. There are young, talented teams such as the Jets, Dolphins and Jaguars who could be better than people think. They're all trying to be this year's Bengals, who didn't look so tough when last year's schedule came out. ... Don't like facing Brady on a short week for Thursday Night Football. That's always a chess match and Baltimore will be coming off an always physical game against the Browns. … Also not ideal to get two teams' home opener, as the Week 3 game in New England will open the Patriots' Gillette Stadium slate. ... We already knew the Ravens weren't going to log many airline miles this season, but a trip to Arizona is the furthest the Ravens have ever traveled for a preseason game (and the first preseason matchup against the Cardinals). It's three weeks before the regular season, so plenty of time to rest up. … It's good that Baltimore doesn't get Miami in Week 1. The Ravens will have at least one game of tape on new Head Coach Mike McDaniel's offense. … Baltimore gets an extended mini bye (a medium bye?) between Weeks 8 and 9 since they have Monday Night Football after Thursday Night Football. … The odd tradition of finishing the year against the Bengals is back. Since 2010, the Ravens have been scheduled to end the season in Cincinnati seven of 13 years and play the Bengals in the finale nine times.