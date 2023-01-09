Ravens' 2023 Opponents Are Now Finalized

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens now know all their 2023 opponents with the conclusion of the regular season.

Baltimore (10-7) finished in second place in the AFC North behind the Bengals (12-4). That means the Ravens will play the second-place finishers in the AFC East (Dolphins), AFC West (Chargers), and NFC North (Lions).

The Ravens will also face their AFC North opponents twice (as always), the entire AFC South, and the entire NFC West.

The Ravens' 2023 opponents finished with a record of 100-127-2 in the 2022 season.

HOME

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Houston Texans
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Detroit Lions

ROAD

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers

