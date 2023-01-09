Ravens' 2023 Opponents Are Now Finalized

The Ravens now know all their 2023 opponents with the conclusion of the regular season.

Baltimore (10-7) finished in second place in the AFC North behind the Bengals (12-4). That means the Ravens will play the second-place finishers in the AFC East (Dolphins), AFC West (Chargers), and NFC North (Lions).

The Ravens will also face their AFC North opponents twice (as always), the entire AFC South, and the entire NFC West.

The Ravens' 2023 opponents finished with a record of 100-127-2 in the 2022 season.

HOME

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions

ROAD