Ravens Have Pick No. 30 in 2024 NFL Draft; Projected Eight Picks

Jan 29, 2024 at 11:44 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

12924draft
Aaron Doster/NFL
2023 NFL Draft

The Ravens will have the 30th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft following their loss in the AFC Championship. 

It's the first time in franchise history that the Ravens have pick No. 30. 

The Ravens currently have seven picks – one in each round except for the sixth and two in the seventh – but should get an eighth before the draft begins. 

Baltimore is projected to get an additional compensatory pick in the fourth round for the free-agent loss of guard Ben Powers (Denver) last offseason. 

After a disappointing and premature ending to the season, the Ravens will dive into the task of rebuilding for another chance at getting back to the Super Bowl. 

The last time they lost in the AFC Championship, in January of 2012, they got pick No. 29 and traded back into the second round to draft linebacker Courtney Upshaw, who ended up having a solid rookie season capped off with a forced fumble in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory a year later.

