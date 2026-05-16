50 Words or Less: Ravens' Schedule Won't Determine Whether They Return to the Playoffs

It's only natural to keep analyzing the Ravens' 2026 schedule, now that we’ve seen it.
Here's some advice. Don't overthink it.
The schedule won't determine whether the Ravens make the playoffs or not. Their performance will.
How they play will take precedence over who and when they play. It always does.
When the Ravens rolled to a 13-4 record in 2023, they were the NFL's best team during the regular season. Their schedule was extremely challenging. Eleven of their 17 games were against teams that qualified for the playoffs that season.
The Ravens rolled through that gauntlet. During one stretch, they won 10 of 11 games, and they never suffered two straight defeats.
That team fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Bame. But Baltimore played with the kind of commitment and focus it takes to contend for a title. Every opponent knew that facing the Ravens meant competing against a team that executed at a high level.
Many core players from that 2023 team are still on the roster, including Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, Mark Andrews, and Marlon Humphrey. Veterans like Trey Hendrickson, Calais Campbell, Jaylinn Hawkins, and John Simpson signed with Baltimore this offseason and will provide additional leadership.
Simpson left Baltimore after the 2023 season and wanted to return to a winning culture. He said there's "unfinished business."
The Ravens believe they belong back in the playoffs, and they have the talent to get there. What happens in 2026 won't be determined by their schedule. Their fate is up to them.
Here are other thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:
- I understand why people are highly anticipating the Ravens' visit to Cincinnati in Week 17. I think the Ravens and Bengals will make the playoffs in 2026, with one as AFC North champs. Beating the Bengals on New Year's Eve would be a terrific way to ring in 2027.
- Joe Burrow wanted to host Baltimore in primetime. But remember last season, when Baltimore shutout Burrow and the Bengals, 24-0, in Cincinnati. Jackson has an 11-3 record as a starter against Cincinnati. Anyone tell Burrow to be careful what you wish for?
- The Ravens and Bengals are the only two AFC North teams without quarterback drama. Will it be Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson in Cleveland? Is Aaron Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh, or isn't he? The fewer questions you have at quarterback, the better.
- Assuming Rodgers returns to play for the Steelers, the Week 18 season finale against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium could be his last game. He will turn 43 years old on December 2. The Ravens will try to make him feel even older that day.
- Don't overlook Baltimore's home opener against the New Orleans Saints, who were 6-11 last season. Tyler Shough is a blossoming quarterback, and New Orleans drafted talented wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and signed running back Travis Etienne. Playing them is hardly a guaranteed win.
- The Ravens will face three premier running backs in the first half of the season – Jonathan Taylor (Week 1) Bijan Robinson (Week 5), and James Cook (Week 8). It will be a test for Baltimore's run defense under Head Coach Jesse Minter and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver.
- The Ravens were 3-6 at home in 2025, but they also won five straight games on the road at one point. That road warrior mentality is something they want to maintain. Baltimore was the only AFC team that won five or more road games that missed the playoffs.
- How Baltimore plans its trip to Brazil to face the Cowboys will be interesting. How long will the Ravens stay in Rio? Will they show any aftereffects when they host the Titans in Week 4? International games are here to stay. Teams that cope unfazed will have an advantage.
- Speculation about the Ravens opening the season with three straight road games proved incorrect. Baltimore won't tangle with a team that made last year's playoffs until November. With this schedule, I can't see the Ravens starting 1-5 again. How about reversing that and starting 5-1?
- Great to hear inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan say his rehab process is “going great” after his season-ending knee injury on Dec. 14. It's too early to know when Buchanan will return, but he's a young player that the new coaching staff will be.