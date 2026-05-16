50 Words or Less: Ravens' Schedule Won't Determine Whether They Return to the Playoffs

It's only natural to keep analyzing the Ravens' 2026 schedule, now that we’ve seen it.

Here's some advice. Don't overthink it.

The schedule won't determine whether the Ravens make the playoffs or not. Their performance will.

How they play will take precedence over who and when they play. It always does.

When the Ravens rolled to a 13-4 record in 2023, they were the NFL's best team during the regular season. Their schedule was extremely challenging. Eleven of their 17 games were against teams that qualified for the playoffs that season.

The Ravens rolled through that gauntlet. During one stretch, they won 10 of 11 games, and they never suffered two straight defeats.

That team fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Bame. But Baltimore played with the kind of commitment and focus it takes to contend for a title. Every opponent knew that facing the Ravens meant competing against a team that executed at a high level.

Many core players from that 2023 team are still on the roster, including Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, Mark Andrews, and Marlon Humphrey. Veterans like Trey Hendrickson, Calais Campbell, Jaylinn Hawkins, and John Simpson signed with Baltimore this offseason and will provide additional leadership.