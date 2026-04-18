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50 Words or Less: Taking Spencer Fano at No. 14 Makes Perfect Sense

Apr 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Utah OL Spencer Fano
Utah Athletics
Utah OL Spencer Fano

The "Next Flight” is here, and the NFL Draft is days away.

It's an exciting time for the Flock. Here are my thoughts heading into draft week, all in 50 words or less:

  • My prediction for the 14th pick is Utah's Spencer Fano. That's how ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. sees it and I agree. Taking an offensive lineman isn't sexy, but it fits a need. Baltimore's offensive line wasn't up to snuff in 2025, and Fano has talent and versatility.
  • Penn State's Vega Ioane would be my next option. General Manager Eric DeCosta said Ioane looks "straight from central casting" as a guard. Lamar Jackson got hit too often last season. If the pocket stays as clean as the Ravens' new uniforms, Jackson will play at an MVP level.
  • It won't surprise me if the Ravens draft two offensive linemen. But what about their defensive line? A name to watch is Ohio State's Kayden McDonald. He's a strong run defender who had 3.5 sacks last season. He'd look nice in those new Ravens uniforms.
  • Baltimore has 11 picks, but I expect DeCosta to make at least one trade, maybe two or three, before the draft ends. If the Ravens draft 11 players, all of them won't make the 53-man roster. With the ammunition to move around, DeCosta will do some dealing.
  • Some general managers expect a lot of trades in this draft, starting in Round 1. How many teams picking ahead of Baltimore will make deals? Will someone fall that the Ravens didn't expect to be there? Get your popcorn ready. This draft feels more unpredictable than most.
  • In five of his seven drafts as general manager, DeCosta has taken a wide receiver either Day 1 or 2. If USC's Makai Lemon, Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson are available, will DeCosta use another high pick for a receiver? It wouldn't be shocking.
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The Lounge #908: What We Learned from Pre-Draft Luncheon

Team insiders Garrett Downing and Clifton Brown break down the pre-draft press conference from Eric DeCosta and Jesse Minter, where they discussed Baltimore's approach to this draft. The Ravens talked about how college football has changed the evaluation process, what the Ravens like about this class, and the likelihood of making a first-round trade.

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  • The Ravens could take Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon with the 14th pick, but I'm guessing they won't. This draft class is very strong at tight end. I think the Ravens will draft two tight ends after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, but they don't have to rush.
  • Due to NIL, more prospects are staying in college longer. Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon could be a Baltimore target on Day 2, but he will turn 25 years old in October. Will Baltimore be reluctant to draft older prospects? Age has become a bigger factor to consider.
  • Look for the Ravens to draft a center on Day 2 or 3. One of the top center prospects is from Iowa, Logan Jones. The Ravens have done extremely well drafting Iowa offensive linemen – Marshal Yanda and Tyler Linderbaum. Wouldn't it be something if Jones replaced Linderbaum?
  • Head Coach Jesse Minter hit the right notes on stage during his comments at the uniform reveal. This is an offseason of change for the Ravens, and Minter's energetic coaching staff should connect with young players. Before long, we'll know the Ravens' 2026 draft class. Can't wait.

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