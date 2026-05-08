Teddye Buchanan: 'Rehab Process Is Going Great'

Teddye Buchanan's rookie season ended on the shelf, but he doesn't plan on staying there for long as he approaches his sophomore year.

Speaking to fans at M&T Bank Stadium on the first night of the draft, the Ravens inside linebacker gave an update on his return from last year's torn ACL in his knee.

"The rehab process is going great. Right on schedule, if not ahead of schedule," Buchanan said on “The Lounge” podcast.

"I'm feeling healthy, getting back to doing things that I'm used to doing. Just taking it one day at a time, not trying to look too far forward, but I'm definitely feeling good about it."

Buchanan's rookie season ended on Dec. 14 in Cincinnati. He had started 13 of the Ravens' 14 games and posted 93 tackles, which were at that point the second-most on the team behind Roquan Smith.

Despite a shortened season, Buchanan was still named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

"It was a blessing to get a year under my belt, a year where I was thrown into the fire as a young guy," Buchanan said.

"I'm super grateful for that year. It was a year of excitement, a year of joy, a year of challenge, but I feel like I came away from that year a better and improved person."

Buchanan said he knew he was "cut out for" the NFL when, in the first half of his first game, he made a third-down tackle to force a field goal in Buffalo.