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50 Words or Less: Great Culture in Baltimore Entices Former Ravens to Come Back

May 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

DT Calais Campbell (left) & G John Simpson (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Calais Campbell (left) & G John Simpson (right)

It's not a surprise when a former Raven decides to return.

Calais Campbell signed with Baltimore for a second tour of duty this week after three seasons away.

John Simpson was with the Ravens for part of two seasons before he signed with the New York Jets in 2023. However, the veteran guard returned during free agency and is expected to be part of Baltimore's starting offensive line again this fall.

Money is always a factor, but the culture in Baltimore played a role in their decisions to return. Campbell had other offers, yet he believes the Ravens can win big and referred to Head Coach Jesse Minter as a "very brilliant football mind" on the "The Lounge" podcast.

The Ravens underwent major changes this offseason, but the appeal of the organization to players remained strong. They still view Baltimore as a desirable place to play.

Will that lead to other former Ravens returning this offseason, perhaps Jadeveon Clowney or Kyle Van Noy, who remain free agents as of this weekend? We'll see how that plays out. But bringing Campbell back into the fold made this a good week for Baltimore.

Here are some other thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

  • The Ravens aren't resting after the draft, and center is a position where the starter for 2026 is TBD. Someone on the roster could win the job, but if Baltimore makes a move at that position in the coming weeks via free agency or trade, it won't be shocking.
  • Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver played a role in Campbell's return to Baltimore. They have a close relationship, as Weaver coached Campbell both in Baltimore and Miami. After talking with Weaver, Campbell was even more on board.
  • Aaron Rodgers could reportedly re-sign with the Steelers this weekend, and his return would make them a bigger threat in the division. Say what you want about Rodgers being 42. He was 2-0 against the Ravens last season. Turning the tables on Pittsburgh will be a priority for Baltimore.
  • I expect Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow to be in Canton one day. The Steelers were the lone playoff team in the division in 2025, but if Jackson and Burrow stay healthy, I think the Ravens and Bengals will duke it out for the division title.
  • An undrafted rookie to watch is offensive tackle Diego Pounds, who participated in rookie minicamp. Pounds was a two-year starter at left tackle for Ole Miss, and the depth chart behind Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn't solidified. Pounds has a chance to state his case.
  • After the draft, Minter said that rookie guard Vega Ioane is "not scheme dependent." Whatever Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle cooks up offensively, Ioane is viewed as a rookie who can excel from Week 1. That's another reason why many view Ioane as a great fit for Baltimore.
  • No team can enter the NFL season thinking a playoff spot is guaranteed. Few people expected the Bengals, Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs to all miss the playoffs in 2025. Those organizations have been aggressive this offseason, determined to get back in.
  • We're all eager for the 2026 NFL schedule release, which will happen next Thursday. We know the Ravens are headed for Rio de Janeiro to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Very soon we'll know much more, but it's hard to remain patient.
  • I'm curious to see the dates for Baltimore's road trips to Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. The Ravens played superbly during their 24-0 victory at Cincinnati last December, but the wind chill at kickoff was -1. I'll be fine if I'm never anywhere that cold again.

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