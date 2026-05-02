50 Words or Less: Strong Rookie Class May Help Ravens Recapture AFC North

This year's draft class is one of the most important in Ravens history.
During Lamar Jackson's career, the Ravens have usually been a playoff team. They're not accustomed to having the 14th-overall pick, nor do they often make 11 picks as they did during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Head Coach Jesse Minter and his staff are getting their first up-close look at the new class during this weekend's rookie minicamp. Here are my thoughts on the Ravens after their draft haul, all in 50 words or less:
- The Ravens nearly won their third straight AFC North title in 2025 despite starting 1-5. The division got a major offseason makeover with three new head coaches. If the Ravens' deep draft class meets or exceeds expectations, it's hard for me not to view them as the division favorite.
- Zion Young should be the most impactful rookie on defense. Minter said of Young, "When he strikes blocks, they go the other way. When people pull on him and he strikes him, it's a train wreck." Baltimore needed to get more physical. As Young would say, "Let's get it."
- Eight of the 11 players Baltimore drafted are 22 years old or younger. The league is trending toward older draft classes, with players staying in college longer and receiving NIL money. However, the Ravens still drafted relatively young, giving them a class that has plenty of upside.
- Many didn't expect Baltimore to actually draft 11 players. But this was a good year to have extra picks. The Ravens didn't make the playoffs and they lost talent in free agency. Every Day 3 pick should feel he has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster.
- Reports that Baltimore plans to re-sign Calais Campbell should make Ravens fans happy. Campbell had 6.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2025, and the former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year is one of the league's most respected players. He brings class to any locker room or city.
- Campbell will turn 40 in September, but he spends big dollars taking care of himself. He invests in himself, but he also pays it forward to teammates. Young players like Mike Green and Young can benefit greatly from having a mentor like Campbell. It's a role that he relishes.
- It hasn't taken long for third-round pick Ja'Kobi Lane to display his personality. It's clear he has charisma, but according to Ravens legends Todd Heap and Torrey Smith, Lane is both a fun-loving player and a hard worker. There's nothing wrong with having both traits in your bag.
- Watching highlights of fourth-round tight end Matt Hibner makes me feel he's a very quarterback-friendly receiver. A lot of Hibner's catches were between the numbers, and he adjusted his body well to make catches. Lamar Jackson loves targeting tight ends. Perhaps Hibner will be among Jackson's new favorites.
- Plenty of eyes will be on first-round pick Vega Ioane during Saturday's practice. We're a long way from padded sessions this summer, when Ioane will really showcase his power and technique. But rookie camp will give Ioane his first on-field reps in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.
- Ioane won't be the only Penn State offensive lineman at rookie minicamp. Nick Dawson, who started at center for the Nittany Lions in 2025, is among 19 undrafted players signed by Baltimore. We'll see if Dawson gets a long look, with the Ravens seeking a starting center.