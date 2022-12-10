Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Williams, Both Ready for Steelers

The Ravens got two big-time weapons back on either side of the line of scrimmage, as they activated running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams from injured reserve Saturday.

Both players are now ready to go for a huge Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Williams hasn't played since Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he suffered a broken wrist. Dobbins played in four games before opting to undergo another surgery on his knee to clean out scar tissue that was slowing his progress.

Dobbins rejoined his teammates in practice on Nov. 30. Williams was back on the field a week prior.

To make room for Dobbins and Williams on the 53-man roster, the Ravens waived veteran running back Mike Davis and placed cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) on injured reserve.

The Ravens also elevated undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad for Sunday's game. With Lamar Jackson doubtful to play, Brown would back up Tyler Huntley if he starts.

The addition of Dobbins could boost a Ravens running game that has slowed a bit of late.

"J.K. is looking good, and I really think that time off and what he was able to take care of is going to make a big impact on his effectiveness," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday.

"He's really excited about being back; we're excited about having him back. And then let's roll the ball out there and play some ball. So, I'm excited to have him back."

Williams had three interceptions in his first five games and will bring more turnover potential to a defense that's already doing a good job with takeaways. Williams will be looking to get a pick on rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who hasn't thrown one over his past four games.