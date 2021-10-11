Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

Oct 11, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101121-Actives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Miles Boykin

The Ravens have activated wide receiver Miles Boykin from injured reserve, paving the way for him to make his season debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

However, Baltimore did not do the same for rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who is working his way back from groin surgery. Bateman and Boykin have both practiced for the past two weeks.

Boykin suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp on Aug. 2, so he's had plenty of time to recover. Bateman went down on Aug. 10 and opted to have surgery so he could make a full, healthy return.

"[Bateman] has to show that he's ready and that he's ready to play in a game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. "It's a game, and he hasn't been out there for a while. So, we'll have to see that."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin is a valuable piece to the offense as a perimeter blocker, someone who can be moved around the formation to create advantages for Baltimore's ground game. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman called him one of the top five blocking wide receivers in the NFL.

The Ravens also activated veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Smith is a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

It remains to be seen whether left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) will play against the Colts. He's listed as questionable, and Smith filled in for him last week in Denver.

The Ravens opted not to promote running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad, as they did a week ago. Bell ran four times for 11 yards and did a good job with his blocking in Denver.

Baltimore will roll with Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman at running back versus the Colts. Williams will get another chance to prove himself after being inactive last week.

Related Content

news

A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction

Haloti Ngata is one of the best defenders in a Ravens history full of greats, but it's his parents who he'll be thinking of Monday night.
news

Around the AFC North: JuJu Smith-Schuster Is Out for the Season

Joe Burrow shook off a big hit, but went to the hospital following Cincinnati's defeat. The Browns are furious with the officials after a wild loss to Chargers.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday Night Football.
news

Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Stands Alone With Colts Over Ravens

See who the pundits are picking to win Monday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

Ravens reportedly getting trade offers for their running backs. Justin Tucker trends without even playing. How much does the Ravens' rushing streak matter?
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

With the Ravens playing on 'Monday Night Football' fans have a chance to watch some other good AFC games.
news

News & Notes: Latavius Murray Is Adapting to Ravens' Running Back Committee

Lamar Jackson's throwing has impressed Latavius Murray. John Harbaugh gives update on Jaylon Ferguson. Le'Veon Bell uses boxing to his benefit.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice and is questionable. DeShon Elliott is questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A run of four straight home games give the Baltimore Ravens a chance to stack wins. Two nominations for the 'Best Supporting Actor' award so far this season.
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Is Off to a Strong Start

Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland left guard rotation is working well. Justin Madubuike is carving out a larger role. Double punt on Thursday Night Football gets Chris Horton's attention.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising