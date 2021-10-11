Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin is a valuable piece to the offense as a perimeter blocker, someone who can be moved around the formation to create advantages for Baltimore's ground game. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman called him one of the top five blocking wide receivers in the NFL.

The Ravens also activated veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Smith is a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

It remains to be seen whether left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) will play against the Colts. He's listed as questionable, and Smith filled in for him last week in Denver.

The Ravens opted not to promote running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad, as they did a week ago. Bell ran four times for 11 yards and did a good job with his blocking in Denver.