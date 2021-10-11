Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

The Ravens have activated wide receiver Miles Boykin from injured reserve, paving the way for him to make his season debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
However, Baltimore did not do the same for rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who is working his way back from groin surgery. Bateman and Boykin have both practiced for the past two weeks.
Boykin suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp on Aug. 2, so he's had plenty of time to recover. Bateman went down on Aug. 10 and opted to have surgery so he could make a full, healthy return.
"[Bateman] has to show that he's ready and that he's ready to play in a game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. "It's a game, and he hasn't been out there for a while. So, we'll have to see that."
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin is a valuable piece to the offense as a perimeter blocker, someone who can be moved around the formation to create advantages for Baltimore's ground game. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman called him one of the top five blocking wide receivers in the NFL.
The Ravens also activated veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Smith is a COVID-19 replacement for linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.
It remains to be seen whether left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) will play against the Colts. He's listed as questionable, and Smith filled in for him last week in Denver.
The Ravens opted not to promote running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad, as they did a week ago. Bell ran four times for 11 yards and did a good job with his blocking in Denver.
Baltimore will roll with Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman at running back versus the Colts. Williams will get another chance to prove himself after being inactive last week.