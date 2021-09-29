Ravens Designate Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin for Return

Sep 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092921-Boykin,-Bateman
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: WR Rashod Bateman; Right: WR Miles Boykin

The Ravens have designated wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin for return injured reserve, allowing them to retake the field for Wednesday's practice.

Bateman, the Ravens' top draft pick, suffered his groin injury on Aug. 10 during a training camp practice and opted to have surgery so he could return at 100 percent. Boykin injured his hamstring on Aug. 2.

Both have missed the required three games on injured reserve, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll take the field in Denver this Sunday.

"They're both going to come back and practice and we'll see where that takes us," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Bateman was impressive in training camp before his injury, showing an ability to make plays at every level of the field. The Ravens' top draft pick would provide another weapon for Lamar Jackson, who threw for the second-most yards (287) in any career regular-season game in Detroit.

Boykin would also help the offense, particularly as a perimeter blocker. A 13-game starter last year, Boykin had 19 catches for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

