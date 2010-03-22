Ravens Add DT Redding

Mar 22, 2010 at 07:46 AM
3f24c93159f247f6be573f079ddbe6d6.jpg


9fd74c8a27cc431985787680491317ed.jpg

In another move to further bolster their roster before the NFL Draft, the Ravens have agreed to a two-year contract with former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cory Redding.

Redding, 29, is coming off a season where he started only three games and registered two sacks, but has shown that he can produce, logging 18 career sacks in seven years. He notched six in the past three years following an eight-sack season in 2006.

A former third-round draft pick of the Lions, Redding brings versatility to a Ravens' defensive line that recently suffered the loss of Dwan Edwards, who signed with the Buffalo Bills last week. At 6-foot-4, 292 pounds, Redding plays the run well by setting the edge as an end, but also possesses the size and physicality to clog the middle.

"This will sound a little like a broken record, but Cory is a guy who plays like a Raven," said general manager Ozzie Newsome of Redding. "He hustles, he plays with intelligence, and he can play multiple positions like many of our defensive players. He's been a starter at both inside tackle and defensive end. And I am sure our coaches will use him in both positions."

Without Edwards, the question whether Trevor Pryce would regain his starting status after Edwards moved past him on the depth chart last year still remained.  Redding now can take some snaps on all downs and keep the veteran Pryce fresh.

"Cory fits with us because he plays with such a high motor. He's a great effort guy," commented head coach John Harbaugh. "And, he's very excited to be with us, excited to be joining the Ravens' defense because he believes he plays that way. He's been a good player, and I think he'll even blossom more with our defense. He's a player similar to Dwan Edwards in that he can play inside and out. He's stout and plays the run well. Plus, he's a proven pass rusher. It's a good acquisition for us."

Landing in Seattle as part of a trade for linebacker Julian Peterson last year, Redding was an unrestricted free agent with seven years of experience.

His biggest season came in 2006, when he started all 16 contests and amassed eight sacks and 70 tackles.

Watch an interview of Redding while with the Seahawks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

