How Ravens Plan to Adjust Without Rashod Bateman

With DeSean Jackson expected to make his Ravens debut Monday night, the Ravens will be adding another potential big-play threat to the offense. However, there's no doubt Bateman's absence for the remainder of the season will force the Ravens to gameplan differently with their passing attack.

The Ravens don't rely on their wide receivers as much as most teams, and in 2019 when they rolled to a 14-2 regular-season record, Andrews led them in receiving yards with 852, while Marquise Brown led the wide receivers with 585 yards.

Likely's breakout performance against Tampa (six catches, 77 yards, one touchdown) was the latest indication that he can become a bigger part of the offense, joining Andrews as a consistent tight end threat.

"It was great to see him finally get his chance and opportunity to do what he does," Jackson said. "We will need a lot more out of him, though. So, he's just got to keep going."

Perhaps the biggest challenge without Bateman will be producing large chunk plays through the air. The Ravens are fully capable of producing long methodical drives, but will they be able to strike quickly through the air, and will Bateman's loss make it harder for the Ravens finish drives in the red zone?

Those questions will be answered as the season progresses, but their offensive line is playing well and their running game has been steadily improving. The Ravens have rushed for at least 150 yards in seven straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL. Even with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both missing time this season, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill have helped pick up the slack and the threat of Jackson as a runner (553 rushing yards) remains constant.

The Ravens may decide to sign another wide receiver at some point this season. Robinson, James Proche II, Jackson and perhaps Tylan Wallace can expect to see more targets, getting a chance to become a bigger part of the offense.