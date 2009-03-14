Ravens Agree to Terms with Carr?

Mar 14, 2009 at 09:53 AM
cb062a455d1640c0add21ae0e9997908.jpg


According to reports from John Clayton of ESPN, the Ravens have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with cornerback Chris Carr, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens have not officially announced any news regarding Carr and will not until Carr has signed a contract.

Should Carr (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) come to Baltimore, it would continue a drastic overhaul of the secondary.

Cornerback Samari Rolle has told multiple news sources that he expects to be released by Monday. Chris McAlister was waived two weeks ago. And, safety Jim Leonhard, who started multiple games in place of an injured Dawan Landry, was not re-signed and is now a New York Jet.

What's more, cornerback Domonique Foxworth was recently signed as a free agent to complement Fabian Washington on the edges.

Carr's potential signing would reunite him with Ravens secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who coached him in Oakland.

A former undrafted free agent, Carr can play corner, nickel back and safety. He also has served as a return specialist.

Playing in all 16 games last season for the Titans, Carr notched 29 tackles and one interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

