Ravens Announce Hiring of Five New Coaches

Feb 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

022322-Coaches
From left to right: George Godsey (via AP Images), Rob Leonard (via AP Images), Zach Orr (via Baltimore Ravens Photos), Mike Devlin (via AP Images) and Ryan Osborn (via @CoachRyanOsborn on Twitter)

Five coaches have been added to Baltimore's staff, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Zach Orr (Inside Linebackers), George Godsey (Tight Ends), Rob Leonard (Outside Linebackers), Mike Devlin (Assistant Offensive Line) and Ryan Osborn (Defensive Quality Control) are the newest additions to Baltimore's staff.

It will be Orr's second tenure with Baltimore after spending last year as outside linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Orr was on Harbaugh's staff for four seasons (2017-20) in various roles after his playing career with the Ravens (2014-16) ended prematurely due to a congenital neck/spine condition. Orr was a second-team All-Pro inside linebacker in 2016 as a team leader and impact player.

The Ravens inside linebacker group includes two players drafted in 2020, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, who are talented yet still developing. Harbaugh said Orr's experience as a player and coach will be an asset.

"We're excited to welcome Zach back to Baltimore," Harbaugh said. "Having previously played and coached for the Ravens, Zach has first-hand knowledge of our culture. He understands the standard of defense we strive to uphold. His knowledge, passion and communication will have a big impact on our inside linebackers."

Godsey spent the past three seasons as the Miami Dolphins' tight ends coach and will enter his 12th season as an NFL assistant. Miami's tight ends had 122 catches last season to lead the league, and during his two seasons as tight ends coach with the Patriots (2012-13) Godsey worked with five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski. Godsey will coach the Ravens' tight end group led by first-team All-Pro Mark Andrews.

"George has a proven track record coaching some of the NFL's best offensive players, especially at the tight end position," Harbaugh said. "Tight end is an integral part of our offense and George is someone who will help our group continue to play at a very high level."

Leonard was the Dolphins' outside linebackers coach last season and spent three years on their staff. He has been an NFL assistant for nine seasons, including six years with the Giants. Coached by Leonard last season, Miami outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips had 8.5 sacks as a rookie. Joining Baltimore's staff will give Leonard an opportunity to work with another athletic young pass rusher in Odafe Oweh, who had 5.0 sacks as a rookie.

"Rob has coached many impactful defensive players," Harbaugh said. "His experience and knowledge will certainly benefit our outside linebackers."

Devlin will enter his 20th season as an NFL coach, including the past six years as offensive line coach of the Houston Texans. The 52-year-old Devlin played with the Buffalo Bills (1993-95) and Arizona Cardinals (1996-99).

"Mike is a seasoned coach who also had a long career playing in this league," Harbaugh said. "Working alongside (Offensive Line Coach) Joe D'Alessandris, Mike will provide tremendous value to our offensive line room."

Osborn was a defensive analyst at Michigan last year under Baltimore's new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.

"Ryan's collegiate coaching experience will transfer well to the NFL," Harbaugh said. "He has a proven ability to connect with and motivate players, and his enthusiastic approach will be a great addition to our defensive staff."

