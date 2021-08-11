Ravens Announce Mask Policy at M&T Bank Stadium

We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to M&T Bank Stadium for the 2021 season. We would like to share some information to help you better prepare for gameday.

In accordance with Baltimore City's revised Covid-19 guidelines, the below guidance outlines new protocols for Ravens games played at M&T Bank Stadium.

All ticketed fans will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times when in an indoor area of M&T Bank Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement will include, but is not limited to, retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Masks must be worn on the Club Level concourse. However, masks will not be required in the Club Level seating bowl. Mask wearing will be required inside suites but not required on suite balconies.

Face coverings must adequately cover both nose and mouth and fit snugly at the sides of a face and secured under the chin.

Children who are two years and younger do not require a face covering.

For the safety of our guests and our staff, all working staff will be required to wear a mask in all areas of M&T Bank Stadium – including all indoor and outdoor areas of the facility.

Guests who refuse to wear a mask will first receive a warning, and second time offenders will be removed from the stadium.