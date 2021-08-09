Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Aug 09, 2021
Baltimore Ravens
Left: Rod Woodson; Right: Mike Nolan

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson – a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV team – and former Ravens defensive coordinator/San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan and will join WBAL-TV 11 sports director and "Voice of the Ravens" Gerry Sandusky to call all three of the Ravens' 2021 preseason games. Additionally, CBS Sports' Evan Washburn will handle reporting from the sidelines for his fourth Ravens preseason.

The preseason broadcast, which is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Ravens Productions, will simulcast on television (WBAL-TV 11) and radio (WBAL 1090 & 98 Rock) in the Baltimore market. Additionally, broadcasts can be seen in seven other television markets and heard on 27 regional affiliates (listed below).

Also featuring pre- and post-game shows, the broadcasts are led by coordinating producer Matt Brevet, producer Andy Bock and director Lou Kusserow. Ravens Productions has won 52 Emmys since 1996, including the 2019 Emmy for Live Sports Event for Ravens Preseason Football.

"I am thrilled to have Mike and Rod join the broadcast team," Sandusky stated. "Their combined experience, insights and expertise will make the viewing and listening experience outstanding for Ravens fans. These guys understand every aspect of building a team and preparing for a season. What a treat for fans to see football through the eyes of a great coach and a Hall of Fame player. And I know it's a treat, because the fan in me can't wait for the experience, too."

Woodson, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, joins the broadcast crew after years of experience as an analyst, most recently with Westwood One's NFL gameday coverage. He began his broadcasting career with NFL Network after retiring from the NFL in 2003. Woodson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders over a 17-year career in which he made three Super Bowl appearances. His 71 interceptions rank third all time, and his 12 interceptions returned for a touchdown are the most in NFL history.

"It is an honor and pleasure to be back with the Ravens and to represent them this time in the broadcast booth," Woodson stated.

Nolan, a 34-year coaching veteran, served 18 seasons as a defensive coordinator, most recently for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. During his three-year stint as the Ravens' defensive coordinator (2002-04), Baltimore registered 106 takeaways (tied for the NFL's most) and ranked fifth in points per game (18.8). Under his direction, five Baltimore defenders earned a total of nine trips to the Pro Bowl. Nolan also coached back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year recipients in Ray Lewis (2003) and Ed Reed (2004), both of whom are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It's an exciting time for the Baltimore Ravens and their fans," Nolan stated. "I am equally excited to be a part of the broadcast crew, along with Gerry Sandusky and Rod Woodson. During my 34 years as an NFL coach, the Ravens have always stood out as one of the elite organizations."

Ravens Preseason Television Ratings

During the month of August for each year from 2006-19, Ravens Preseason Football has been the No. 1 television program in the Baltimore area, with the exception of Summer Olympic years (2008, 2012 and 2016), in which it placed right behind the Olympic Opening/Closing Ceremonies.

2021 Ravens Preseason Television Stations

  • WBAL-TV (Baltimore)
  • WJLA (Washington, D.C.)
  • WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.)
  • WWCW (Roanoke, Va.)
  • WUPV (Richmond, Va.)
  • WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.)
  • WMDT (Delmarva area)
  • WWCP (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, PA)

2021 Ravens Radio Affiliates

Maryland

Annapolis – WNAV • 1430 AM/99.9 FM

Cambridge – WCEM • 106.3 FM/1240 AM

Chestertown – WCTR • 106.9 FM & 96.1 FM/1530 AM

Cumberland – WCMD • 102.1 FM/1230 AM

Frederick – W292FR • 106.3 FM

Hagerstown – WARK • 1490 AM/98.9 FM

Hancock – WWEG • 106.9 FM

Pocomoke City – WBBX • 106.1 FM

Rehoboth Beach/Ocean City – WGMD • 92.7 FM

Salisbury – WTGM • 960 AM

Westminster – WTTR • 1470 AM/102.3 FM

Delaware

Wilmington – WWTX • 1290 AM

Kentucky

Louisville – The Ville • 93.9 FM

Pennsylvania

York – WSBA • 910 AM/93.9 FM

West Virginia

Keyser – WKLP • 1390 AM

Martinsburg – WWEG • 106.9 FM

Washington, D.C.

WONK • 104.7 FM & 101.1'S HD-2

La Nueva • 87.7 FM (Spanish Radio)

