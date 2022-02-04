Ravens Believe Ronnie Stanley Will Back at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Stanley returned to the field in training camp and suited up for the season-opener in Las Vegas. He had a tough game facing Yannick Ngakoue and didn't play another snap. After reportedly getting multiple opinions on the best course of action, Stanley underwent a second surgery in mid-October.

It was a big setback in terms of the caliber of player lost, the amount of salary cap space lost ($10 million), and the lack of depth to fill the hole.

Even though veteran Alejandro Villanueva had an up-and-down season, the Ravens were fortunate that they had signed him last offseason to be their right tackle. Villanueva had spent his entire career as a starting left tackle so he could step in immediately, and he started every game. That left Baltimore needing a right tackle, however. Patrick Mekari stepped up, and others such as Tyre Phillips, filled in when Mekari was too banged up.

The overall shuffle hampered Baltimore's offense both in pass protection (their 57 sacks allowed were the second-most in the league), and in the running game, specifically with the running backs. But Baltimore's offense didn't fall apart either.

"I'm proud of the fact that we could battle through that, losing one of your very, very best players, losing a significant amount of salary cap to an injury like that," DeCosta said.

Now the question is how the Ravens move forward. DeCosta said he's again anticipating Stanley to be back, but Baltimore will also look to add offensive linemen this offseason, and the preference would be to have more tackle depth capable of stepping in just in case.

"I'm optimistic. I truly believe that Ronnie is going to be back this year and play good football, play winning football and become, again, the Ronnie Stanley that was an All-Pro left tackle," DeCosta said. "If he can do that, that will be a huge, huge advantage for us moving forward.