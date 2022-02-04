Ravens Believe Ronnie Stanley Will Back at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Feb 04, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020422-Stanley
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OT Ronnie Stanley

Losing Ronnie Stanley just days after he signed his mega contract extension midway through the 2020 season was a tough blow. Expecting Stanley to be back after ankle surgery only to have him suit up for just one game in 2021 was perhaps even tougher.

General Manager Eric DeCosta spoke Friday about the understanding that Stanley would be ready to return to his previous form in 2021, only to have him play in one game and opt to have another season-ending surgery on his ankle.

"It's something that I've thought about quite a bit, and it's probably my mistake," DeCosta said Friday at his postseason news conference. "I don't want to use [the word] assuming, but I was expecting Ronnie would come back this year, full strength. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. There's probably a lot of blame to go around.

"Ultimately, I'm the guy who has to talk to the various doctors and trainers and make a decision and determination at that position. My understanding and belief was that Ronnie would come back this year and play really good football for us, and be healthy and be strong and be ready to go. He wasn't. That was a big setback."

Stanley returned to the field in training camp and suited up for the season-opener in Las Vegas. He had a tough game facing Yannick Ngakoue and didn't play another snap. After reportedly getting multiple opinions on the best course of action, Stanley underwent a second surgery in mid-October.

It was a big setback in terms of the caliber of player lost, the amount of salary cap space lost ($10 million), and the lack of depth to fill the hole.

Even though veteran Alejandro Villanueva had an up-and-down season, the Ravens were fortunate that they had signed him last offseason to be their right tackle. Villanueva had spent his entire career as a starting left tackle so he could step in immediately, and he started every game. That left Baltimore needing a right tackle, however. Patrick Mekari stepped up, and others such as Tyre Phillips, filled in when Mekari was too banged up.

The overall shuffle hampered Baltimore's offense both in pass protection (their 57 sacks allowed were the second-most in the league), and in the running game, specifically with the running backs. But Baltimore's offense didn't fall apart either.

"I'm proud of the fact that we could battle through that, losing one of your very, very best players, losing a significant amount of salary cap to an injury like that," DeCosta said.

Now the question is how the Ravens move forward. DeCosta said he's again anticipating Stanley to be back, but Baltimore will also look to add offensive linemen this offseason, and the preference would be to have more tackle depth capable of stepping in just in case.

"I'm optimistic. I truly believe that Ronnie is going to be back this year and play good football, play winning football and become, again, the Ronnie Stanley that was an All-Pro left tackle," DeCosta said. "If he can do that, that will be a huge, huge advantage for us moving forward.

"That being said, one of, probably, the points of emphasis this year is the offensive line, how do we improve and how can we get better."

Related Content

news

Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

Dick Cass has had an incredible impact on the Ravens over his 18 years. Now it will be Sashi Brown, who served as president of Monumental Basketball the past three years and with the Cleveland Browns previously.
news

Eric DeCosta: Offensive Line Is a 'Point of Emphasis' in 2022

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta talked about adding two pieces to the offensive line this offseason.
news

Ravens Plan to Keep Marcus Peters And Want More Like Him

Cornerback Marcus Peters is scheduled to have the third-highest salary cap on the team in 2022, but he is a valuable player.
news

Ravens Plan to Pick Up Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he thinks 'very highly' of wide receiver Marquise Brown.
news

Eric DeCosta Discusses Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

The Ravens have the salary cap flexibility to handle Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option, but 'nothing has changed' on their feelings about him.
news

Late for Work 2/4: More Coaching Changes Reportedly Coming on Ravens Defense

Akiem Hicks among defensive linemen the Ravens could target in free agency. Is Joe Flacco too low in Super Bowl quarterback rankings?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Cornerbacks Become Popular Choice 

The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback in 2021, and several mock drafts predict they will target that position.
news

Late for Work 2/3: Three Ravens Who Could Have Bigger Roles Next Season, Including an All-Pro

Pundit says new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was the right hire. Brandon Stephens could flourish under Macdonald. The Pro Bowl will feature the 'spot and choose' method proposed by the Ravens instead of kickoffs.
news

Mike Macdonald's Vision for the Ravens Defense

Raised on the Ravens' coaching staff, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will add his fingerprints to their defensive DNA.
news

Age Is Just a Number for Mike Macdonald, the NFL's Youngest Defensive Coordinator

At 34 years old, Mike Macdonald is the youngest coordinator in Ravens franchise history. It was his lesson for John Harbaugh that won him the job.
news

John Harbaugh: Vikings Would Be Wise to Hire Jim Harbaugh

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he would love to coach against his brother again in the NFL.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising